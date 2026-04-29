Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) Releases FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT - Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.700-0.800 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.700. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.3 billion-$2.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.4 billion.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CLVT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Clarivate from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and cut their target price for the company from $4.20 to $3.60 in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Clarivate from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Clarivate in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Clarivate from $4.00 to $2.40 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Clarivate from $4.25 to $2.80 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $3.22.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CLVT

Clarivate Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CLVT opened at $2.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.95. Clarivate has a 1-year low of $1.66 and a 1-year high of $4.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of -8.42 and a beta of 1.39.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $585.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $568.78 million. Clarivate had a negative net margin of 8.19% and a positive return on equity of 8.30%. Clarivate has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.700-0.800 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Clarivate will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clarivate

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Clarivate during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. PharVision Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clarivate during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Pitcairn Co. purchased a new position in shares of Clarivate in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. RPO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clarivate in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Corsair Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Clarivate in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.72% of the company's stock.

About Clarivate

Clarivate plc is a global information and analytics company that provides insights and workflow solutions to accelerate the pace of innovation. The company delivers proprietary data, analytics, and expertise to support research and development in the life sciences, intellectual property management, academic institutions, government agencies, and corporations. Its core offerings include citation and patent databases, drug pipeline analytics, trademark research tools, regulatory compliance solutions, and market intelligence platforms.

Originally part of Thomson Reuters' Intellectual Property & Science division, Clarivate was established as an independent entity in 2016 following a spin-off transaction.

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