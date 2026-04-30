Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) Shares Down 8.4% - Here's Why

Shares of Clarivate PLC (NYSE:CLVT - Get Free Report) traded down 8.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.73 and last traded at $2.6190. 412,383 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 6,788,273 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.86.

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Clarivate News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Clarivate this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Clarivate from $4.00 to $2.40 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Clarivate from $4.25 to $2.80 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Clarivate in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Clarivate from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, February 28th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Clarivate from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Clarivate presently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $3.22.

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Clarivate Stock Down 2.3%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $2.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.95. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of -9.25 and a beta of 1.39.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clarivate

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atairos Partners GP Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Clarivate by 195.3% in the 4th quarter. Atairos Partners GP Inc. now owns 10,232,667 shares of the company's stock worth $34,177,000 after acquiring an additional 6,767,667 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Clarivate in the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,721,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Clarivate by 827.6% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,882,593 shares of the company's stock worth $18,700,000 after acquiring an additional 4,356,232 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Clarivate by 506.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,870,668 shares of the company's stock worth $12,344,000 after acquiring an additional 2,397,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Clarivate by 228.1% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 3,091,139 shares of the company's stock worth $13,292,000 after acquiring an additional 2,148,943 shares during the last quarter. 85.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clarivate Company Profile

Clarivate plc is a global information and analytics company that provides insights and workflow solutions to accelerate the pace of innovation. The company delivers proprietary data, analytics, and expertise to support research and development in the life sciences, intellectual property management, academic institutions, government agencies, and corporations. Its core offerings include citation and patent databases, drug pipeline analytics, trademark research tools, regulatory compliance solutions, and market intelligence platforms.

Originally part of Thomson Reuters' Intellectual Property & Science division, Clarivate was established as an independent entity in 2016 following a spin-off transaction.

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