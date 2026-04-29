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Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) Shares Gap Up Following Earnings Beat

Written by MarketBeat
April 29, 2026
Clarivate logo with Computer and Technology background
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Key Points

  • Clarivate reported an earnings beat with Q EPS of $0.18 vs. $0.14 expected and revenue of $585.5M (vs. $568.8M), prompting the stock to gap up from $2.51 to $2.72 on the open; the company set FY2026 guidance of EPS $0.70–$0.80.
  • Wall Street sentiment is cautious after multiple downgrades and price-target cuts (Goldman, Citi, RBC, Barclays), leaving Clarivate with an average rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $3.22.
  • Key balance-sheet and ownership signals: Clarivate has a negative net margin (-8.19%) but positive ROE (8.30%), a market cap of $1.82B and a negative P/E, while institutional investors own 85.72% of the stock.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in May.

Clarivate PLC (NYSE:CLVT - Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $2.51, but opened at $2.72. Clarivate shares last traded at $2.6580, with a volume of 1,436,761 shares changing hands.

The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $585.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $568.78 million. Clarivate had a negative net margin of 8.19% and a positive return on equity of 8.30%. The business's revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. Clarivate has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.700-0.800 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CLVT has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Clarivate from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $4.20 to $3.60 in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Clarivate from $4.25 to $2.80 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Clarivate in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on Clarivate from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Clarivate from $4.00 to $2.40 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clarivate has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $3.22.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CLVT

Institutional Trading of Clarivate

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in Clarivate during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Clarivate in the third quarter valued at $41,000. PharVision Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clarivate in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Pitcairn Co. purchased a new position in shares of Clarivate during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clarivate during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. 85.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Clarivate Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.60 and a beta of 1.39. The firm's fifty day moving average is $2.43 and its 200 day moving average is $2.95.

About Clarivate

(Get Free Report)

Clarivate plc is a global information and analytics company that provides insights and workflow solutions to accelerate the pace of innovation. The company delivers proprietary data, analytics, and expertise to support research and development in the life sciences, intellectual property management, academic institutions, government agencies, and corporations. Its core offerings include citation and patent databases, drug pipeline analytics, trademark research tools, regulatory compliance solutions, and market intelligence platforms.

Originally part of Thomson Reuters' Intellectual Property & Science division, Clarivate was established as an independent entity in 2016 following a spin-off transaction.

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