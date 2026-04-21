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Clarkson (LON:CKN) Sets New 1-Year High - Here's Why

Written by MarketBeat
April 21, 2026
Clarkson logo with Industrials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • 52-week high: Clarkson reached a new 52-week high of GBX 4,862, last trading at GBX 4,822 on a volume of 68,595 shares and is trading above the consensus price target of GBX 4,712.50.
  • Analyst momentum: Berenberg and Deutsche Bank recently raised their price targets and issued Buy ratings; overall there are three Buy ratings and one Hold, giving a consensus rating of Moderate Buy.
  • Fundamentals and insider activity: The company has a market cap of £1.48bn and a P/E of 22.63, reported GBX 225.80 EPS last quarter with ROE 12.93% and net margin 10.41%, while insider Constantin Cotzias bought 1,097 shares and insiders own 5.57% of the stock.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Clarkson.

Shares of Clarkson PLC (LON:CKN - Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 4,862 and last traded at GBX 4,822, with a volume of 68595 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4,784.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CKN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a "hold" rating and set a GBX 4,400 target price on shares of Clarkson in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Clarkson from GBX 4,750 to GBX 5,250 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Clarkson from GBX 4,850 to GBX 4,950 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Clarkson presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of GBX 4,712.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CKN

Clarkson Trading Up 0.7%

The stock has a market cap of £1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 22.63 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.66, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company's 50-day moving average price is GBX 4,497.82 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 4,035.87.

Clarkson (LON:CKN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The company reported GBX 225.80 EPS for the quarter. Clarkson had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 10.41%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Clarkson PLC will post 283.011583 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Clarkson

In related news, insider Constantin Cotzias acquired 1,097 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 4,624 per share, with a total value of £50,725.28. Corporate insiders own 5.57% of the company's stock.

Clarkson Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Clarkson PLC provides integrated shipping services worldwide. The company's Broking segment offers services to shipowners and charterers in the transportation of various cargoes by sea; and to buyers and sellers/yards related to sale and purchase transactions, as well as futures broking operation. Its Financial segment provides investment banking services for maritime, oil services, and natural resources sectors; structured asset finance services and projects in the shipping, offshore, and real estate sectors; and project finance and bespoke asset finance solutions.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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