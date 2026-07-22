Claros Mortgage Trust (CMTG) to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Claros Mortgage Trust (NYSE:CMTG - Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 29th. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of ($0.2470) per share and revenue of $33.7980 million for the quarter. Parties can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, July 30, 2026 at 10:00 AM ET.

Claros Mortgage Trust (NYSE:CMTG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.28). Claros Mortgage Trust had a negative net margin of 267.14% and a negative return on equity of 19.34%. The company had revenue of $29.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.94 million. On average, analysts expect Claros Mortgage Trust to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Claros Mortgage Trust Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of NYSE:CMTG opened at $2.27 on Wednesday. Claros Mortgage Trust has a 12-month low of $2.05 and a 12-month high of $3.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.36 and a 200-day moving average of $2.50. The company has a quick ratio of 21.44, a current ratio of 21.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market cap of $317.60 million, a PE ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 1.13.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Claros Mortgage Trust

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vident Advisory LLC increased its position in Claros Mortgage Trust by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 71,360 shares of the company's stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 6,655 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 276,068 shares of the company's stock worth $845,000 after buying an additional 52,280 shares during the last quarter. Abel Hall LLC bought a new stake in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Mariner LLC bought a new stake in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 143,901 shares of the company's stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 13,886 shares in the last quarter. 89.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CMTG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Claros Mortgage Trust from $2.50 to $2.25 and set an "underperform" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Claros Mortgage Trust in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $2.75 price target on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Claros Mortgage Trust from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, July 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of Claros Mortgage Trust from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Strong Sell" and a consensus price target of $2.50.

View Our Latest Report on Claros Mortgage Trust

Claros Mortgage Trust Company Profile

Claros Mortgage Trust is a specialty finance company structured as a real estate investment trust that acquires and manages a portfolio of newly originated, conventional residential mortgage loans guaranteed or insured by U.S. government‐sponsored enterprises. The company concentrates on Agency collateral, including loans backed by Ginnie Mae, Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac, aiming to generate current income while preserving capital through high‐quality, credit‐enhanced assets.

Under an external management agreement with Claros Mortgage Capital Advisors LLC, the firm leverages a seasoned team to source, underwrite and service mortgage assets.

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