Clarus (CLAR) Projected to Post Earnings on Thursday

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR - Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, May 7th. Analysts expect Clarus to post earnings of ($0.1133) per share and revenue of $61.1820 million for the quarter. Individuals are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, May 7, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $65.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $68.67 million. Clarus had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 18.59%. On average, analysts expect Clarus to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Clarus Price Performance

CLAR stock opened at $2.63 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.00 million, a PE ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 1.15. Clarus has a 1 year low of $2.58 and a 1 year high of $4.03.

Clarus Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were given a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 16th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.8%. Clarus's dividend payout ratio is -8.26%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CLAR. Roth Mkm dropped their price target on Clarus from $3.50 to $3.25 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on Clarus from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $5.00 price target on Clarus in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Clarus from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Clarus presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $3.75.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clarus during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its position in shares of Clarus by 109.9% during the fourth quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 21,405 shares of the company's stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 11,206 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Clarus during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in shares of Clarus during the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clarus during the fourth quarter worth $70,000. 90.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Clarus

Clarus Corporation NASDAQ: CLAR is a global designer, manufacturer and marketer of outdoor recreation equipment. The company's portfolio of brands serves enthusiasts across climbing, skiing, trail running, paddling and snow safety, combining purpose-driven innovation with in-house manufacturing capabilities. Clarus focuses on high-performance gear developed to meet the demands of professional athletes and recreational users alike.

The company's flagship brand, Black Diamond Equipment, offers climbing protection, apparel, ski bindings and accessories engineered for backcountry and alpine environments.

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