Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE - Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The utilities provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01, FiscalAI reports. Clean Energy Fuels had a negative net margin of 22.68% and a negative return on equity of 13.91%. The firm had revenue of $117.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Here are the key takeaways from Clean Energy Fuels' conference call:

Leadership change: Clay Corbus was named CEO after 19 years at the company and will prioritize growth, stronger execution, and using data/software to improve efficiency across operations and RNG development.

Clay Corbus was named CEO after 19 years at the company and will prioritize growth, stronger execution, and using data/software to improve efficiency across operations and RNG development. Q1 results: Clean Energy delivered 67 million gallons of RNG, reported $117.6 million in revenue, $16.6 million of Adjusted EBITDA and a GAAP net loss of $12 million, with $126 million of cash on the balance sheet plus $46 million at dairy JV partners and a full-year RNG delivery target of 250M+ gallons.

Clean Energy delivered 67 million gallons of RNG, reported $117.6 million in revenue, $16.6 million of Adjusted EBITDA and a GAAP net loss of $12 million, with $126 million of cash on the balance sheet plus $46 million at dairy JV partners and a full-year RNG delivery target of 250M+ gallons. RNG production and regulatory progress: The company has 8 operating RNG projects and 3 under construction, saw ramp activity at South Fork and East Valley, and secured a CARB pathway for the Del Rio dairy (~CI -300) that materially increases LCFS credit generation.

The company has 8 operating RNG projects and 3 under construction, saw ramp activity at South Fork and East Valley, and secured a CARB pathway for the Del Rio dairy (~CI -300) that materially increases LCFS credit generation. Market dynamics and trucking opportunity: A sharp diesel price spike has strengthened the economics for RNG—especially for Class 8 trucks with the Cummins X15N—but adoption remains slower than expected, so the company plans a targeted approach focusing on fleets where RNG provides the clearest cost and emissions advantages.

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Clean Energy Fuels Price Performance

Clean Energy Fuels stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.21. The stock had a trading volume of 2,308,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,214,227. The firm has a market capitalization of $486.71 million, a P/E ratio of -4.80 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm's 50 day moving average is $2.32 and its 200 day moving average is $2.35. Clean Energy Fuels has a one year low of $1.60 and a one year high of $3.11.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a research note on Monday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $2.48.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Clean Energy Fuels

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Clean Energy Fuels by 1,419,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 14,200 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 14,199 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in Clean Energy Fuels by 54.8% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 14,844 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 5,254 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Clean Energy Fuels in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in Clean Energy Fuels by 43.9% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 16,641 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 5,075 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. bought a new position in Clean Energy Fuels in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 49.94% of the company's stock.

More Clean Energy Fuels News

Here are the key news stories impacting Clean Energy Fuels this week:

Positive Sentiment: CLNE reported stronger-than-expected first-quarter results, with revenue of $117.6 million and non-GAAP EPS of -$0.01, both beating analyst estimates. Revenue also rose 13.3% year over year, and the company said it sold 67.4 million RNG gallons during the quarter. Article title

CLNE reported stronger-than-expected first-quarter results, with revenue of $117.6 million and non-GAAP EPS of -$0.01, both beating analyst estimates. Revenue also rose 13.3% year over year, and the company said it sold 67.4 million RNG gallons during the quarter. Neutral Sentiment: The company also highlighted a much smaller GAAP loss than a year ago, showing improvement in bottom-line results even though CLNE remains unprofitable. Article title

The company also highlighted a much smaller GAAP loss than a year ago, showing improvement in bottom-line results even though CLNE remains unprofitable. Negative Sentiment: Despite the earnings beat, investor sentiment seems focused on the company’s continuing losses and weak profitability metrics, which may be weighing on the share price. Article title

Despite the earnings beat, investor sentiment seems focused on the company’s continuing losses and weak profitability metrics, which may be weighing on the share price. Negative Sentiment: Clean Energy Fuels’ Q1 transcript and related coverage suggest investors may be cautious about the outlook, indicating the market is looking for clearer signs that revenue growth will translate into sustained profitability. Article title

Clean Energy Fuels Company Profile

Clean Energy Fuels Corp., founded in 1997 and headquartered in Newport Beach, California, is a leading provider of natural gas and renewable natural gas (RNG) fuel for the transportation sector. The company operates a network of more than 500 fueling stations across the United States and Canada, supplying compressed natural gas (CNG), liquefied natural gas (LNG) and RNG derived from organic waste streams. Clean Energy serves a diverse customer base that includes commercial trucking fleets, public transit agencies, refuse haulers and municipal vehicle operators.

In addition to fuel supply, Clean Energy offers turnkey station design, construction and ongoing maintenance services, as well as fueling hardware and project management.

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