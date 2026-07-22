Clean Harbors (CLH) to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH - Get Free Report) is expected to announce its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 29th. Analysts expect Clean Harbors to announce earnings of $2.77 per share and revenue of $1.6413 billion for the quarter. Individuals can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, July 29, 2026 at 9:00 AM ET.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 6.53%.Clean Harbors's quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. On average, analysts expect Clean Harbors to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Clean Harbors Price Performance

Shares of CLH stock opened at $305.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.34. Clean Harbors has a fifty-two week low of $201.34 and a fifty-two week high of $316.98. The firm has a market cap of $16.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.41 and a beta of 0.86. The business's 50 day moving average price is $293.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $285.31.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on CLH. UBS Group raised their price target on Clean Harbors from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $309.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $308.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $340.00 to $342.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Clean Harbors in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $326.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Clean Harbors

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Clean Harbors news, Director Lauren States sold 789 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.19, for a total value of $225,803.91. Following the sale, the director directly owned 11,359 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,250,832.21. The trade was a 6.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Clean Harbors

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLH. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 102.9% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,187 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Clean Harbors by 47.7% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 607 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 54,577 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $10,757,000 after buying an additional 5,884 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Clean Harbors by 65.1% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,837 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 1.4% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,418 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 90.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clean Harbors Company Profile

Clean Harbors, Inc is a leading provider of environmental, energy and industrial services in North America. The company specializes in the collection, transportation and disposal of hazardous and non-hazardous wastes, emergency spill response and remediation, industrial cleaning and on-site field services. Its comprehensive service offering also includes chemical neutralization, drum crushing, high-pressure water blasting, tank cleaning and vacuum services designed to help customers meet stringent environmental regulations.

Founded in 1980 by Alan S.

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