Cleanspark (CLSK) Expected to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Cleanspark (NASDAQ:CLSK - Get Free Report) is expected to be releasing its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, May 7th. Analysts expect Cleanspark to post earnings of ($0.25) per share and revenue of $152.32 million for the quarter. Investors can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, May 7, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET.

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Cleanspark Trading Down 3.6%

Shares of Cleanspark stock opened at $11.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of -10.63 and a beta of 3.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 10.54 and a quick ratio of 10.54. The company's fifty day moving average price is $10.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.29. Cleanspark has a 52-week low of $7.82 and a 52-week high of $23.61.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CLSK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Cleanspark from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Cleanspark from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 6th. Zacks Research upgraded Cleanspark from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Cleanspark from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 9th. Finally, B. Riley Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Cleanspark from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cleanspark currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $20.37.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CLSK

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cleanspark

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cleanspark during the third quarter worth $26,000. Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Cleanspark in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Cleanspark by 5,081.0% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,005 shares of the company's stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,947 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cleanspark by 2,019.6% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,900 shares of the company's stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Cleanspark in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. 43.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cleanspark Company Profile

CleanSpark, Inc NASDAQ: CLSK is a leading energy software and services company specializing in advanced microgrid controls and distributed energy resource (DER) management. The firm develops proprietary software platforms designed to optimize power flows across on-grid and off-grid installations, integrating renewable generation, battery storage, and traditional generation assets. CleanSpark's technology is used by utilities, commercial and industrial enterprises, and remote facilities seeking to enhance energy resilience, reduce operating costs, and achieve sustainability goals.

In addition to its core software offerings, CleanSpark provides end-to-end engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) services.

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