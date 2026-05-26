CLEAR Secure (NYSE:YOU) Sets New 52-Week High - What's Next?

CLEAR Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU - Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $62.54 and last traded at $62.41, with a volume of 634521 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $60.06.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on YOU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on CLEAR Secure from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on CLEAR Secure from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Research upgraded CLEAR Secure from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on CLEAR Secure from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded CLEAR Secure from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CLEAR Secure has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Read Our Latest Report on CLEAR Secure

CLEAR Secure Stock Up 4.0%

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.49. The stock has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.37 and a beta of 1.09.

CLEAR Secure (NYSE:YOU - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. CLEAR Secure had a return on equity of 68.98% and a net margin of 13.01%.The firm had revenue of $253.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $244.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. CLEAR Secure's revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that CLEAR Secure, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CLEAR Secure Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. CLEAR Secure's dividend payout ratio is presently 48.39%.

Insider Activity

In other CLEAR Secure news, insider Jonathan Schlegel sold 4,412 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.02, for a total transaction of $260,396.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Dennis W. Liu sold 7,950 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.57, for a total value of $386,131.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 10,960 shares in the company, valued at $532,327.20. The trade was a 42.04% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 101,900 shares of company stock valued at $4,839,474 over the last three months. Company insiders own 39.73% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of CLEAR Secure

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in CLEAR Secure during the first quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of CLEAR Secure by 8.6% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 184,518 shares of the company's stock valued at $8,933,000 after purchasing an additional 14,541 shares during the last quarter. Amundi grew its holdings in shares of CLEAR Secure by 63.6% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 11,529 shares of the company's stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 4,480 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CLEAR Secure by 19.2% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,701 shares of the company's stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of CLEAR Secure by 32.9% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 102,183 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,947,000 after purchasing an additional 25,299 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.80% of the company's stock.

About CLEAR Secure

CLEAR Secure, Inc operates a biometric identity platform designed to expedite identity verification for air travelers and venue guests. The company’s core offering is the CLEAR membership service, which uses fingerprint and iris scans to confirm a member’s identity and provide access to dedicated security lanes at participating airports. Members link government-issued IDs and personal biometric data via the CLEAR app, enabling faster processing through Transportation Security Administration (TSA) checkpoints and select event entrances.

Founded in 2010 by Caryn Seidman‐Becker and Ken Cornick, CLEAR is headquartered in New York City.

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