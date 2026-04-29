Clearfield (CLFD) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD - Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 6th. Analysts expect Clearfield to post earnings of ($0.04) per share and revenue of $33.5750 million for the quarter. Clearfield has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.480-0.620 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at -0.100--0.020 EPS. Interested persons may review the information on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, May 6, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.02. Clearfield had a positive return on equity of 1.72% and a negative net margin of 3.93%.The company had revenue of $34.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $31.77 million. On average, analysts expect Clearfield to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Clearfield Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CLFD traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $28.20. The stock had a trading volume of 16,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,237. Clearfield has a 52 week low of $23.76 and a 52 week high of $46.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $385.90 million, a PE ratio of -57.54 and a beta of 2.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Clearfield

In other news, Director Donald R. Hayward sold 3,595 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $115,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 10,870 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $347,840. The trade was a 24.85% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 17.80% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clearfield

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLFD. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Clearfield by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 269,865 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $8,020,000 after acquiring an additional 15,659 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in Clearfield by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 7,222 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Clearfield by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 20,136 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 6,294 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Clearfield in the 1st quarter worth $131,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Clearfield by 6.4% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,103 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.73% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Research downgraded Clearfield from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Clearfield in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $43.50.

Read Our Latest Report on CLFD

Clearfield Company Profile

Clearfield, Inc NASDAQ: CLFD is a Minneapolis-based company specializing in fiber management products for broadband network deployments. The company's core offerings include fiber distribution hubs, enclosures, splice trays, patching panels and connectivity accessories designed to simplify installation and maintenance of fiber-optic networks. Clearfield's modular FieldSmart™ platform provides a scalable approach for service providers, utilities and enterprise organizations looking to expand or upgrade their fiber infrastructure.

Clearfield serves a diverse customer base that includes cable and internet service providers, telecommunications operators, wireless carriers, utilities and municipalities.

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