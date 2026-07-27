ClearPoint Neuro (CLPT) Projected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ:CLPT - Get Free Report) will likely be releasing its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Monday, August 3rd. Analysts expect ClearPoint Neuro to announce earnings of ($0.27) per share and revenue of $12.7330 million for the quarter. Individuals may review the information on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Monday, August 3, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET.

ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ:CLPT - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $12.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $11.97 million. ClearPoint Neuro had a negative return on equity of 140.96% and a negative net margin of 71.57%. On average, analysts expect ClearPoint Neuro to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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ClearPoint Neuro Stock Performance

Shares of CLPT opened at $14.12 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.08. The company has a quick ratio of 4.88, a current ratio of 5.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The company has a market capitalization of $423.46 million, a PE ratio of -13.98 and a beta of 1.23. ClearPoint Neuro has a 52-week low of $8.27 and a 52-week high of $30.10.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on CLPT. B. Riley Financial upped their target price on shares of ClearPoint Neuro from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of ClearPoint Neuro in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $16.00 price target on ClearPoint Neuro in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ClearPoint Neuro

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Lynnette C. Fallon sold 5,091 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.14, for a total value of $56,713.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 48,227 shares of the company's stock, valued at $537,248.78. The trade was a 9.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph Burnett sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.79, for a total value of $1,067,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 116,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,078,619.18. The trade was a 33.93% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 108,349 shares of company stock valued at $1,796,118. 6.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ClearPoint Neuro

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLPT. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in ClearPoint Neuro by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 65,557 shares of the company's stock worth $897,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in ClearPoint Neuro by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,791 shares of the company's stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in ClearPoint Neuro in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of ClearPoint Neuro by 2,435.2% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,231 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,143 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of ClearPoint Neuro by 1,079.0% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,358 shares of the company's stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,158 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.08% of the company's stock.

About ClearPoint Neuro

ClearPoint Neuro, Inc is a medical technology company specializing in the development and commercialization of an MRI-guided therapy platform for minimally invasive neurosurgical procedures. Headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, the company's flagship ClearPoint® SmartFrame™ system enables surgeons to perform accurate and efficient intracranial interventions by providing real-time magnetic resonance imaging feedback. This technology is designed to improve patient safety and outcomes in treatments ranging from deep brain stimulation electrode placement to laser ablation of epileptic foci and brain tumors.

The ClearPoint System integrates hardware, software and imaging capabilities to guide instruments through the brain with submillimeter precision.

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