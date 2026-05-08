Free Trial
→ Elon’s Biggest Launch Ever: 15x Bigger Than SpaceX (From InvestorPlace) (Ad)tc pixel

ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ:CLPT) Now Covered by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Written by MarketBeat
May 8, 2026
ClearPoint Neuro logo with Medical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage with a buy rating and a $16.00 price target, implying roughly a 37.2% upside from the current stock price.
  • Analyst views are mixed—B. Riley raised its target to $20 and also rates the stock a buy, while Weiss Ratings maintains a sell; the consensus from MarketBeat shows an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.00.
  • CLPT traded at $11.67 with a market cap around $350 million; the company reported a quarterly loss (EPS −$0.27, missing estimates), a negative net margin, and analysts expect about −0.96 EPS for the fiscal year.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in June.

Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ:CLPT - Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage set a "buy" rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus' price target indicates a potential upside of 37.16% from the company's current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. B. Riley Financial raised their target price on shares of ClearPoint Neuro from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of ClearPoint Neuro in a report on Monday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $18.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ClearPoint Neuro

ClearPoint Neuro Price Performance

CLPT stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.67. 63,874 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 710,981. ClearPoint Neuro has a 52 week low of $8.27 and a 52 week high of $30.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 5.13 and a current ratio of 5.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $349.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.73 and a beta of 1.29.

ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ:CLPT - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $10.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.40 million. ClearPoint Neuro had a negative net margin of 69.08% and a negative return on equity of 122.17%. As a group, research analysts expect that ClearPoint Neuro will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ClearPoint Neuro

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in ClearPoint Neuro in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of ClearPoint Neuro by 2,435.2% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,231 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,143 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of ClearPoint Neuro during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of ClearPoint Neuro during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of ClearPoint Neuro by 1,079.0% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,358 shares of the company's stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,158 shares in the last quarter. 30.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ClearPoint Neuro Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ClearPoint Neuro, Inc is a medical technology company specializing in the development and commercialization of an MRI-guided therapy platform for minimally invasive neurosurgical procedures. Headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, the company's flagship ClearPoint® SmartFrame™ system enables surgeons to perform accurate and efficient intracranial interventions by providing real-time magnetic resonance imaging feedback. This technology is designed to improve patient safety and outcomes in treatments ranging from deep brain stimulation electrode placement to laser ablation of epileptic foci and brain tumors.

The ClearPoint System integrates hardware, software and imaging capabilities to guide instruments through the brain with submillimeter precision.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in ClearPoint Neuro Right Now?

Before you consider ClearPoint Neuro, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and ClearPoint Neuro wasn't on the list.

While ClearPoint Neuro currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

Ten Starter Stocks For Beginners to Buy Now Cover
Ten Starter Stocks For Beginners to Buy Now

Just getting into the stock market? These 10 simple stocks can help beginning investors build long-term wealth without knowing options, technicals, or other advanced strategies.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

The Real SpaceX Play: 5 Chip Stocks Powering the IPO Before It Launches
The Real SpaceX Play: 5 Chip Stocks Powering the IPO Before It Launches
By Bridget Bennett | May 4, 2026
tc pixel
The chokepoint supplier behind SpaceX's $1.75 trillion empire
The chokepoint supplier behind SpaceX's $1.75 trillion empire
From Behind the Markets (Ad)
Apple Talks Just Changed Everything for Intel
Apple Talks Just Changed Everything for Intel
By Sam Quirke | May 6, 2026
3 Energy Stocks to Buy and 2 to Avoid as AI Power Demand Explodes
3 Energy Stocks to Buy and 2 to Avoid as AI Power Demand Explodes
By Bridget Bennett | May 4, 2026
Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Down 3.9% Following Insider Selling
Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Down 3.9% Following Insider Selling
By MarketBeat | May 4, 2026
tc pixel
Elon Musk’s $1 Quadrillion AI IPO
Elon Musk’s $1 Quadrillion AI IPO
From Brownstone Research (Ad)
Roblox Stock Slides to New Low as Safety Changes Weigh on Outlook
Roblox Stock Slides to New Low as Safety Changes Weigh on Outlook
By Jennifer Ryan Woods | May 3, 2026
Archer Aviation (ACHR) Projected to Post Earnings on Monday
Archer Aviation (ACHR) Projected to Post Earnings on Monday
By MarketBeat | May 4, 2026

Recent Videos

History Is About to Repeat Itself (Get Out of These 3 Stocks Now)
History Is About to Repeat Itself (Get Out of These 3 Stocks Now)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
The Last Time Buffett Did This Was 1999 — It‘s Happening Again
The Last Time Buffett Did This Was 1999 — It's Happening Again
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
The Stock Stories You‘re Missing This Week
The Stock Stories You're Missing This Week
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines