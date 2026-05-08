ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ:CLPT) Now Covered by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ:CLPT - Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage set a "buy" rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus' price target indicates a potential upside of 37.16% from the company's current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. B. Riley Financial raised their target price on shares of ClearPoint Neuro from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of ClearPoint Neuro in a report on Monday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $18.00.

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ClearPoint Neuro Price Performance

CLPT stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.67. 63,874 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 710,981. ClearPoint Neuro has a 52 week low of $8.27 and a 52 week high of $30.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 5.13 and a current ratio of 5.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $349.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.73 and a beta of 1.29.

ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ:CLPT - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $10.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.40 million. ClearPoint Neuro had a negative net margin of 69.08% and a negative return on equity of 122.17%. As a group, research analysts expect that ClearPoint Neuro will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ClearPoint Neuro

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in ClearPoint Neuro in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of ClearPoint Neuro by 2,435.2% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,231 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,143 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of ClearPoint Neuro during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of ClearPoint Neuro during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of ClearPoint Neuro by 1,079.0% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,358 shares of the company's stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,158 shares in the last quarter. 30.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ClearPoint Neuro Company Profile

ClearPoint Neuro, Inc is a medical technology company specializing in the development and commercialization of an MRI-guided therapy platform for minimally invasive neurosurgical procedures. Headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, the company's flagship ClearPoint® SmartFrame™ system enables surgeons to perform accurate and efficient intracranial interventions by providing real-time magnetic resonance imaging feedback. This technology is designed to improve patient safety and outcomes in treatments ranging from deep brain stimulation electrode placement to laser ablation of epileptic foci and brain tumors.

The ClearPoint System integrates hardware, software and imaging capabilities to guide instruments through the brain with submillimeter precision.

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