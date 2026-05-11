Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN) CTO Sells $243,400.00 in Stock

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN - Get Free Report) CTO Souvik Das sold 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.34, for a total transaction of $243,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 190,109 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,627,253.06. This trade represents a 5.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Souvik Das also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 8th, Souvik Das sold 10,000 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total transaction of $240,100.00.

On Tuesday, March 31st, Souvik Das sold 14,686 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total transaction of $349,526.80.

On Monday, March 9th, Souvik Das sold 10,000 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.37, for a total transaction of $233,700.00.

On Wednesday, February 18th, Souvik Das sold 88,848 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.44, for a total transaction of $2,082,597.12.

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Clearwater Analytics Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CWAN traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $24.39. 4,886,039 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,341,758. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -135.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.63. Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.73 and a 52-week high of $25.07.

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.16. The firm had revenue of $221.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.09 million. Clearwater Analytics had a negative net margin of 5.88% and a positive return on equity of 3.17%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 74.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clearwater Analytics during the 3rd quarter worth about $11,268,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 76.9% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,380,238 shares of the company's stock worth $42,892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034,906 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 247.2% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 62,551 shares of the company's stock worth $1,127,000 after buying an additional 44,533 shares in the last quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 14.7% during the third quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 379,156 shares of the company's stock worth $6,832,000 after buying an additional 48,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics during the third quarter worth $1,298,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.10% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CWAN shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "equal weight" rating and set a $24.55 target price (down from $27.00) on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a $24.55 target price on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Clearwater Analytics to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, January 16th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Clearwater Analytics from a "hold (c)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a "sector perform" rating and set a $24.55 target price (down from $36.00) on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $26.17.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CWAN

About Clearwater Analytics

Clearwater Analytics LLC is a global provider of web-based investment portfolio accounting, reporting, and analytics solutions. The company's software-as-a-service platform automates complex processes involved in investment data aggregation, reconciliation, valuation, and regulatory reporting. Serving institutional investors—including insurers, asset managers, corporations, government entities, and asset owners—Clearwater Analytics enables clients to optimize performance visibility, risk management, and operational efficiency.

Founded in 2004 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Clearwater Analytics has grown its global footprint with offices across North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region.

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