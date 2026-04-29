Clene (CLNN) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN - Get Free Report) is expected to announce its Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.6217) per share and revenue of $0.0510 million for the quarter. Parties are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, May 8, 2026 at 9:30 AM ET.

Get Clene alerts: Sign Up

Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.74) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $0.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $0.03 million. On average, analysts expect Clene to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Clene Price Performance

NASDAQ:CLNN opened at $5.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $68.91 million, a PE ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 0.62. Clene has a fifty-two week low of $2.28 and a fifty-two week high of $13.50. The stock's 50-day moving average is $5.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on CLNN. D. Boral Capital restated a "buy" rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Clene in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Clene in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Clene from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (e+)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $34.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on CLNN

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Chidozie Ugwumba sold 61,345 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.14, for a total value of $376,658.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 297,066 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,823,985.24. The trade was a 17.12% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 164,357 shares of company stock worth $923,787. 28.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Clene

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLNN. SymBiosis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Clene in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,523,000. Scoggin Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Clene by 75.1% during the 3rd quarter. Scoggin Management LP now owns 250,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 107,250 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Clene by 668.6% in the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 114,361 shares of the company's stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 99,481 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Clene by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 82,079 shares of the company's stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 6,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PEAK6 LLC bought a new stake in Clene in the fourth quarter worth $294,000. 23.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clene Company Profile

Clene NASDAQ: CLNN, also known as Clene Nanomedicine, is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing proprietary nanoparticle therapies aimed at treating neurodegenerative and demyelinating disorders. The company's flagship product, CNM-Au8, is a suspension of catalytic gold nanocrystals designed to enhance cellular energy metabolism, promote remyelination, and reduce oxidative stress. Clene's platform leverages the unique physicochemical properties of its nanoparticles to support neuronal health, with a focus on diseases that currently lack effective disease-modifying treatments.

Clene's lead candidate, CNM-Au8, is undergoing multiple clinical trials targeting conditions such as amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), Parkinson's disease, and multiple sclerosis (MS).

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Clene, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Clene wasn't on the list.

While Clene currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here