Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) Sees Strong Trading Volume Following Strong Earnings

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF - Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. Approximately 8,779,276 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 53% from the previous session's volume of 18,772,107 shares.The stock last traded at $11.3310 and had previously closed at $10.96.

The mining company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.15 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a negative net margin of 6.42% and a negative return on equity of 15.48%. Cleveland-Cliffs's revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.50) EPS.

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Key Headlines Impacting Cleveland-Cliffs

Here are the key news stories impacting Cleveland-Cliffs this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CLF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Argus upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "neutral" rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Friday, May 1st. Glj Research raised shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating and increased their price objective for the company from $9.03 to $15.01 in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Citigroup reiterated a "positive" rating on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a "positive" rating on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $11.80.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Cleveland-Cliffs

Insider Transactions at Cleveland-Cliffs

In other news, EVP Celso L. Goncalves, Jr. sold 214,308 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.41, for a total transaction of $2,873,870.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 184,542 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,474,708.22. This represents a 53.73% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cleveland-Cliffs

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 119.0% in the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 3,322 shares of the mining company's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,805 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 117.5% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,221 shares of the mining company's stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 94.0% during the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,505 shares of the mining company's stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 306.1% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,461 shares of the mining company's stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,855 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.68% of the company's stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs Trading Up 2.3%

The stock has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.81 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 2.02. The stock's fifty day moving average is $11.26 and its 200 day moving average is $11.02.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc is a leading North American producer of iron ore pellets and flat-rolled steel products. Tracing its roots to 1847, the company has evolved from an iron-ore mining concern in the Great Lakes region into a fully integrated steelmaker. Today, Cleveland-Cliffs operates iron ore mining complexes in Michigan and Minnesota as well as steelmaking and finishing facilities across the United States.

The company's integrated platform begins with direct control of key raw materials, including iron ore and scrap, and extends through every stage of steel production.

Further Reading

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