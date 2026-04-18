Climb Global Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLMB) Given Average Rating of "Moderate Buy" by Analysts

Climb Global Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLMB - Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of "Moderate Buy" from the five ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.00.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings cut Climb Global Solutions from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Climb Global Solutions in a report on Monday, March 23rd. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Barrington Research decreased their target price on Climb Global Solutions from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Northcoast Research upgraded Climb Global Solutions to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Climb Global Solutions from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th.

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Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CLMB

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Dale Richard Foster sold 34,000 shares of Climb Global Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.13, for a total value of $684,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 294,760 shares in the company, valued at $5,932,045. The trade was a 10.34% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 6.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLMB. AltraVue Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Climb Global Solutions during the third quarter valued at $13,817,000. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Climb Global Solutions by 29.5% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 281,131 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,056,000 after buying an additional 63,975 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Climb Global Solutions by 2,446.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 65,263 shares of the company's stock valued at $8,800,000 after buying an additional 62,700 shares in the last quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Climb Global Solutions by 83.9% during the fourth quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 111,984 shares of the company's stock valued at $11,511,000 after buying an additional 51,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Climb Global Solutions by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 145,416 shares of the company's stock valued at $14,947,000 after buying an additional 42,938 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.72% of the company's stock.

Climb Global Solutions Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ CLMB opened at $22.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $420.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.20. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $23.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.03. Climb Global Solutions has a 52-week low of $18.91 and a 52-week high of $36.26.

Climb Global Solutions (NASDAQ:CLMB - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $193.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $167.75 million. Climb Global Solutions had a return on equity of 21.86% and a net margin of 3.27%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Climb Global Solutions will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Climb Global Solutions Company Profile

Climb Global Solutions Inc operates as a value-added information technology (IT) distribution and solutions company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Distribution and Solutions. The company distributes technical software to corporate and value-added resellers, consultants, and systems integrators under the name Climb Channel Solutions; and provides cloud solutions and resells software, hardware, and services under the name Grey Matter.

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