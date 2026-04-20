Clorox (NYSE:CLX) Price Target Cut to $100.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Clorox (NYSE:CLX - Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $101.00 to $100.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday,MarketScreener reports. The firm presently has a "hold" rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft's price target points to a potential downside of 3.30% from the company's current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on CLX. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Clorox from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded shares of Clorox from an "underperform" rating to a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Clorox from $110.00 to $94.00 and set a "sell" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Barclays lowered their target price on Clorox from $109.00 to $102.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $117.00 price target on shares of Clorox in a research report on Friday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $113.87.

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Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CLX

Clorox Price Performance

Clorox stock opened at $103.41 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.95, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.65. Clorox has a 52-week low of $96.66 and a 52-week high of $143.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.03, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $112.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.10.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 383.01%. The firm's revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Clorox will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Clorox in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Clorox during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its stake in Clorox by 1,020.0% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 224 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Clorox in the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Clorox in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. 78.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company is a leading manufacturer and marketer of consumer and professional products designed to help people care for their homes and live healthy, sustainable lives. Its portfolio spans cleaning and household products, food and beverages, water filtration systems and cat litter, serving both retail and institutional customers. The company's flagship bleach and disinfecting products are well known in the United States and many international markets, where they help prevent the spread of germs in homes, hospitals, schools and businesses.

Clorox's diverse brand lineup includes liquid bleach and surface cleaners, eco-friendly cleaning tools, food preservation and preparation items, charcoal grills and briquettes, specialty foods and beverages, pet care products and personal care lines.

Further Reading

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