Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) CEO Sells $11,414,997.44 in Stock

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET - Get Free Report) CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.91, for a total transaction of $11,414,997.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Matthew Prince also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 24th, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.30, for a total transaction of $11,749,731.20.

On Thursday, May 21st, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.66, for a total transaction of $11,035,213.44.

On Tuesday, May 19th, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.15, for a total transaction of $10,694,193.60.

On Wednesday, April 8th, Matthew Prince sold 51,725 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.59, for a total transaction of $11,047,942.75.

On Monday, April 6th, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.02, for a total transaction of $11,001,687.68.

On Wednesday, April 8th, Matthew Prince sold 659 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.62, for a total value of $147,365.58.

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Cloudflare Stock Down 1.0%

NET traded down $2.31 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $222.63. 2,277,739 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,915,500. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -890.53, a PEG ratio of 226.55 and a beta of 1.70. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $220.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $203.20. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $158.83 and a 12-month high of $276.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 5.65% and a negative net margin of 3.72%.The firm had revenue of $639.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $620.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. Cloudflare has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.190-1.200 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.270-0.270 EPS. Analysts predict that Cloudflare, Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cloudflare

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NET. Wiser Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Wexford Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 105.6% in the third quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 148 shares of the company's stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in Cloudflare by 55.4% during the third quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 157 shares of the company's stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.68% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Barclays reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Monday, June 1st. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $243.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a "market outperform" rating on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Twenty-one equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $241.35.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on NET

Cloudflare Company Profile

Cloudflare, Inc is a global web infrastructure and security company that provides a suite of services designed to improve the performance, reliability and security of internet properties. Its core offerings include a content delivery network (CDN), distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) protection, managed DNS, and a web application firewall (WAF). Cloudflare also provides tools for bot management, SSL/TLS, load balancing and rate limiting to help organizations maintain uptime and protect web applications from attack.

In addition to traditional edge and security services, Cloudflare has expanded into edge computing and developer platforms.

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