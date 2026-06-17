Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) CFO Thomas Seifert Sells 10,000 Shares

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET - Get Free Report) CFO Thomas Seifert sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.39, for a total transaction of $2,323,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 116,733 shares in the company, valued at $27,127,581.87. The trade was a 7.89% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

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Cloudflare Stock Down 1.3%

NYSE:NET traded down $2.90 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $228.07. The company had a trading volume of 2,644,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,601,319. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $80.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -912.28, a P/E/G ratio of 496.37 and a beta of 1.70. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $216.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $202.23. Cloudflare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $158.83 and a twelve month high of $276.82.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $639.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $620.83 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 3.72% and a negative return on equity of 5.65%. The business's revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. Cloudflare has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.190-1.200 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.270-0.270 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Cloudflare, Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a "neutral" rating and issued a $230.00 price objective (up from $224.00) on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Cloudflare from $243.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Citizens Jmp reiterated a "market outperform" rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Twenty-one investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $241.35.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,407,646 shares of the company's stock worth $6,389,167,000 after acquiring an additional 90,397 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Cloudflare by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,018,175 shares of the company's stock worth $1,184,044,000 after purchasing an additional 241,981 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Cloudflare by 135.8% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,394,484 shares of the company's stock worth $906,758,000 after buying an additional 2,530,872 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Cloudflare by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,019,157 shares of the company's stock worth $792,377,000 after buying an additional 63,198 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Cloudflare by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,964,733 shares of the company's stock worth $850,792,000 after buying an additional 49,485 shares during the period. 82.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Key Stories Impacting Cloudflare

Here are the key news stories impacting Cloudflare this week:

About Cloudflare

Cloudflare, Inc is a global web infrastructure and security company that provides a suite of services designed to improve the performance, reliability and security of internet properties. Its core offerings include a content delivery network (CDN), distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) protection, managed DNS, and a web application firewall (WAF). Cloudflare also provides tools for bot management, SSL/TLS, load balancing and rate limiting to help organizations maintain uptime and protect web applications from attack.

In addition to traditional edge and security services, Cloudflare has expanded into edge computing and developer platforms.

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