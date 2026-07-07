Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Director John Graham-Cumming Sells 2,520 Shares of Stock

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET - Get Free Report) Director John Graham-Cumming sold 2,520 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.28, for a total transaction of $623,145.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 494,909 shares of the company's stock, valued at $122,381,097.52. This trade represents a 0.51% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

John Graham-Cumming also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 15th, John Graham-Cumming sold 2,520 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.95, for a total transaction of $594,594.00.

On Monday, May 4th, John Graham-Cumming sold 2,520 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.58, for a total transaction of $558,381.60.

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Cloudflare Stock Performance

NYSE NET traded up $22.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $269.56. 6,154,239 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,496,943. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $95.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,078.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 244.14 and a beta of 1.67. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $158.83 and a 12-month high of $276.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $226.93 and a 200 day moving average of $205.29.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $639.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $620.83 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 5.65% and a negative net margin of 3.72%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. Cloudflare has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.190-1.200 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.270-0.270 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cloudflare, Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Key Stories Impacting Cloudflare

Here are the key news stories impacting Cloudflare this week:

Positive Sentiment: Scotiabank upgraded Cloudflare to Sector Outperform and lifted its price target to $300, citing stronger confidence in the company’s AI-related growth opportunity. Scotiabank Upgrades Cloudflare NYSE: NET to Sector Outperform

Scotiabank upgraded Cloudflare to Sector Outperform and lifted its price target to $300, citing stronger confidence in the company’s AI-related growth opportunity. Positive Sentiment: Recent coverage highlighted Cloudflare’s new AI-focused classifications, analytics, and partnerships, reinforcing the case that the company could monetize traffic tied to AI services. Is Cloudflare (NET) the Best High Growth Cybersecurity Stock to Buy Now?

Recent coverage highlighted Cloudflare’s new AI-focused classifications, analytics, and partnerships, reinforcing the case that the company could monetize traffic tied to AI services. Neutral Sentiment: CEO Matthew Prince disclosed several stock sales under a pre-arranged 10b5-1 trading plan. The trades are sizable, but they were automatic and do not necessarily reflect a negative change in fundamentals.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wiser Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Cloudflare during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of Cloudflare by 49.4% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 133 shares of the company's stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 105.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 148 shares of the company's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.68% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NET shares. Barclays reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Monday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Tuesday. They set an "overweight" rating on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Cloudflare from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Benchmark downgraded shares of Cloudflare to an "underperform" rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cloudflare has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $244.23.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on NET

About Cloudflare

Cloudflare, Inc is a global web infrastructure and security company that provides a suite of services designed to improve the performance, reliability and security of internet properties. Its core offerings include a content delivery network (CDN), distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) protection, managed DNS, and a web application firewall (WAF). Cloudflare also provides tools for bot management, SSL/TLS, load balancing and rate limiting to help organizations maintain uptime and protect web applications from attack.

In addition to traditional edge and security services, Cloudflare has expanded into edge computing and developer platforms.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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