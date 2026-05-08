Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Shares Gap Down - Here's Why

Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET - Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $256.79, but opened at $217.22. Cloudflare shares last traded at $201.6760, with a volume of 4,159,359 shares.

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Key Headlines Impacting Cloudflare

Here are the key news stories impacting Cloudflare this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NET. New Street Research set a $140.00 price target on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Cloudflare from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $255.00 to $225.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $243.00 price target on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Friday. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $233.12.

Check Out Our Latest Report on NET

Cloudflare Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $68.86 billion, a PE ratio of -672.99 and a beta of 1.67. The business's fifty day moving average is $204.88 and its 200-day moving average is $200.83.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $639.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $620.83 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 4.72% and a negative return on equity of 7.24%. The firm's revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. Cloudflare has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.190-1.200 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.270-0.270 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Michelle Zatlyn sold 35,080 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.39, for a total value of $6,573,641.20. Following the transaction, the insider owned 34,514 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,467,578.46. This trade represents a 50.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 41,557 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.04, for a total transaction of $7,689,707.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 85,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,812,038.08. The trade was a 32.72% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 638,766 shares of company stock valued at $125,757,221. 10.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cloudflare

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NET. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Cloudflare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $718,316,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Cloudflare by 135.8% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,394,484 shares of the company's stock valued at $906,758,000 after purchasing an additional 2,530,872 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Cloudflare by 4,042.6% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,399,378 shares of the company's stock valued at $275,887,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365,598 shares in the last quarter. Groupama Asset Managment lifted its holdings in Cloudflare by 82.6% during the third quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 2,100,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $450,639,000 after purchasing an additional 950,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cloudflare by 2.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,317,249 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,934,958,000 after purchasing an additional 821,684 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.68% of the company's stock.

Cloudflare Company Profile

Cloudflare, Inc is a global web infrastructure and security company that provides a suite of services designed to improve the performance, reliability and security of internet properties. Its core offerings include a content delivery network (CDN), distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) protection, managed DNS, and a web application firewall (WAF). Cloudflare also provides tools for bot management, SSL/TLS, load balancing and rate limiting to help organizations maintain uptime and protect web applications from attack.

In addition to traditional edge and security services, Cloudflare has expanded into edge computing and developer platforms.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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