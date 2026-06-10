Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Royal Bank Of Canada Analyst Says

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET - Get Free Report) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an "outperform" rating on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada's price objective suggests a potential upside of 15.11% from the stock's current price.

NET has been the topic of a number of other reports. TD Cowen reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Wednesday. New Street Research set a $140.00 target price on Cloudflare in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $260.00 target price on Cloudflare in a report on Friday, May 8th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Cloudflare from $255.00 to $225.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Monday, June 1st. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cloudflare currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $243.36.

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Cloudflare Stock Performance

Shares of Cloudflare stock traded down $10.27 on Wednesday, reaching $225.86. The stock had a trading volume of 1,017,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,635,775. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. The business's 50-day moving average price is $214.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $201.01. The stock has a market cap of $79.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -902.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4,156.04 and a beta of 1.70. Cloudflare has a fifty-two week low of $158.83 and a fifty-two week high of $276.82.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $639.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $620.83 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 3.72% and a negative return on equity of 5.65%. Cloudflare's revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. Cloudflare has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.190-1.200 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.270-0.270 EPS.

Insider Transactions at Cloudflare

In other Cloudflare news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.66, for a total transaction of $11,035,213.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 25,550 shares in the company, valued at $5,382,363. This represents a 67.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Michelle Zatlyn sold 25,641 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.83, for a total transaction of $5,431,533.03. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 47,425 shares in the company, valued at $10,046,037.75. This represents a 35.09% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 527,784 shares of company stock valued at $111,803,817. 10.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Cloudflare

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trek Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,793,000. Lingotto Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,626,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Cloudflare by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,639,661 shares of the company's stock worth $323,259,000 after purchasing an additional 336,768 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Cloudflare by 1,984.7% in the 4th quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 197,710 shares of the company's stock worth $38,979,000 after purchasing an additional 188,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Cloudflare by 275.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 37,072 shares of the company's stock worth $7,348,000 after buying an additional 27,202 shares in the last quarter. 82.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Trending Headlines about Cloudflare

Here are the key news stories impacting Cloudflare this week:

Positive Sentiment: BTIG raised its price target on Cloudflare to $269 from $243 and kept a buy rating, implying meaningful upside from recent trading levels.

BTIG raised its price target on Cloudflare to $269 from $243 and kept a rating, implying meaningful upside from recent trading levels. Positive Sentiment: Needham increased its target to $280 from $250 and reiterated a buy rating, signaling continued confidence in Cloudflare’s growth outlook.

Needham increased its target to $280 from $250 and reiterated a rating, signaling continued confidence in Cloudflare’s growth outlook. Positive Sentiment: Market commentary continues to frame Cloudflare as a beneficiary of agentic AI , supporting the investment case around its developer and AI platform expansion. Article: Market Favored Cloudflare (NET) as a Beneficiary of Agentic AI

Market commentary continues to frame Cloudflare as a beneficiary of , supporting the investment case around its developer and AI platform expansion. Neutral Sentiment: Cantor Fitzgerald raised its target to $230 from $224 but kept a neutral rating, suggesting the stock may be fairly valued after its recent run.

Cantor Fitzgerald raised its target to $230 from $224 but kept a rating, suggesting the stock may be fairly valued after its recent run. Negative Sentiment: Investors are digesting Cloudflare’s AI-first restructuring plan, which includes cutting about 1,100 jobs and taking roughly $140 million to $150 million in restructuring charges, creating near-term execution and margin concerns. Article: Cloudflare Resets With AI Focus Job Cuts And New Class C Shares

Investors are digesting Cloudflare’s AI-first restructuring plan, which includes cutting about and taking roughly in restructuring charges, creating near-term execution and margin concerns. Negative Sentiment: Recent reporting also highlighted continued insider selling, including a June 8 sale by director Katrin Suder, which can weigh on sentiment even though it was made under a pre-arranged trading plan.

Cloudflare Company Profile

Cloudflare, Inc is a global web infrastructure and security company that provides a suite of services designed to improve the performance, reliability and security of internet properties. Its core offerings include a content delivery network (CDN), distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) protection, managed DNS, and a web application firewall (WAF). Cloudflare also provides tools for bot management, SSL/TLS, load balancing and rate limiting to help organizations maintain uptime and protect web applications from attack.

In addition to traditional edge and security services, Cloudflare has expanded into edge computing and developer platforms.

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