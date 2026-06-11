Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Truist Financial Analyst Says

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET - Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Truist Financial from $225.00 to $250.00 in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a "buy" rating on the stock. Truist Financial's price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.83% from the company's previous close.

NET has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. New Street Research set a $140.00 price target on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. They issued a "buy" rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $305.00 price target on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $241.35.

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Cloudflare Stock Performance

NYSE:NET traded up $3.89 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $223.56. 754,029 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,645,428. Cloudflare has a one year low of $158.83 and a one year high of $276.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.02 billion, a PE ratio of -890.20 and a beta of 1.70. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $215.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $201.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 3.72% and a negative return on equity of 5.65%. The firm had revenue of $639.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $620.83 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Cloudflare has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.190-1.200 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.270-0.270 EPS.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Michelle Zatlyn sold 35,080 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.98, for a total transaction of $7,506,418.40. Following the transaction, the insider owned 47,425 shares in the company, valued at $10,148,001.50. The trade was a 42.52% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.02, for a total transaction of $11,001,687.68. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 527,784 shares of company stock worth $111,803,817 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.89% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Wiser Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 105.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 148 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 55.4% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 157 shares of the company's stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.68% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Cloudflare

Here are the key news stories impacting Cloudflare this week:

Positive Sentiment: RBC Capital Markets raised its price target on Cloudflare (NET) to $260 from $240 and reiterated an outperform rating, signaling confidence that management can execute on its updated long-term profitability targets.

RBC Capital Markets raised its price target on Cloudflare (NET) to $260 from $240 and reiterated an outperform rating, signaling confidence that management can execute on its updated long-term profitability targets. Positive Sentiment: BTIG lifted its target to $269 from $243 and kept a buy rating, while Needham boosted its target to $280 from $250, both reflecting a more constructive view after Investor Day.

BTIG lifted its target to $269 from $243 and kept a buy rating, while Needham boosted its target to $280 from $250, both reflecting a more constructive view after Investor Day. Positive Sentiment: Analysts and investor commentary pointed to Cloudflare as a potential beneficiary of agentic AI, reinforcing the view that its developer platform and AI infrastructure could become meaningful growth drivers. Market Favored Cloudflare (NET) as a Beneficiary of Agentic AI

Analysts and investor commentary pointed to Cloudflare as a potential beneficiary of agentic AI, reinforcing the view that its developer platform and AI infrastructure could become meaningful growth drivers. Positive Sentiment: RBC also said Cloudflare is likely to execute on its updated profitability goals, which may help investors focus more on margin expansion and operating discipline than on near-term restructuring noise. Cloudflare Likely to Execute on Updated Long-Term Profitability Targets, RBC Capital Markets Says

RBC also said Cloudflare is likely to execute on its updated profitability goals, which may help investors focus more on margin expansion and operating discipline than on near-term restructuring noise. Neutral Sentiment: Cloudflare unveiled an AI-first restructuring plan that includes about 1,100 job cuts and a proposed new Class C share structure, which supports a strategic reset but also adds execution and governance questions. Cloudflare Resets With AI Focus Job Cuts And New Class C Shares

Cloudflare unveiled an AI-first restructuring plan that includes about 1,100 job cuts and a proposed new Class C share structure, which supports a strategic reset but also adds execution and governance questions. Negative Sentiment: The restructuring carries meaningful near-term charges and continued investor scrutiny around AI monetization and margins, which can temper enthusiasm even after a positive Investor Day.

About Cloudflare

Cloudflare, Inc is a global web infrastructure and security company that provides a suite of services designed to improve the performance, reliability and security of internet properties. Its core offerings include a content delivery network (CDN), distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) protection, managed DNS, and a web application firewall (WAF). Cloudflare also provides tools for bot management, SSL/TLS, load balancing and rate limiting to help organizations maintain uptime and protect web applications from attack.

In addition to traditional edge and security services, Cloudflare has expanded into edge computing and developer platforms.

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