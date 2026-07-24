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CMC Markets (LON:CMCX) Insider Peter Cruddas Sells 23,850 Shares of Stock

Written by MarketBeat
July 24, 2026
CMC Markets logo with Financial Services background
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Key Points

  • Insider selling: CMC Markets insider Peter Cruddas sold 23,850 shares on July 23 at an average price of GBX 703, totaling about £167,665.50. He also sold 18,839 shares earlier in the month at GBX 734.
  • Stock performance: Shares rose to GBX 723 in Friday trading, near the company’s 52-week high of GBX 751. Trading volume was well above average, with 2.87 million shares changing hands.
  • Analyst view and financials: Analysts remain generally positive, with a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a target price of GBX 387.50. The company recently reported quarterly EPS of GBX 27.50 on revenue of £376.76 million.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in August.

CMC Markets Plc (LON:CMCX - Get Free Report) insider Peter Cruddas sold 23,850 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 703, for a total transaction of £167,665.50.

Peter Cruddas also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, July 13th, Peter Cruddas sold 18,839 shares of CMC Markets stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 734, for a total transaction of £138,278.26.

CMC Markets Price Performance

Shares of LON CMCX traded up GBX 17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 723. 2,870,365 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,127,253. The stock's 50-day moving average price is GBX 521.76 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 405.09. CMC Markets Plc has a one year low of GBX 203 and a one year high of GBX 751. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 16.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.66. The stock has a market cap of £1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.29 and a beta of 0.56.

CMC Markets (LON:CMCX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported GBX 27.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of £376.76 million during the quarter. CMC Markets had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 18.09%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CMC Markets Plc will post 20.9884902 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a GBX 460 price target on shares of CMC Markets in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 500 price objective on shares of CMC Markets in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CMC Markets has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of GBX 387.50.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CMCX

CMC Markets Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CMC is a leading global provider of online trading and investing, with a comprehensive retail, professional and institutional offering. The business was started in 1989 with a simple ethos: to make financial markets truly accessible for investors. We are proud of our strong heritage and our successful 30-year track record as an innovator at the forefront of enabling digital trading for our clients.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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