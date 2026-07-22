CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) Posts Earnings Results

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME - Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.08, FiscalAI reports. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 63.19%.

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CME Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CME opened at $237.41 on Wednesday. The stock's 50-day moving average is $256.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $281.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. CME Group has a 1-year low of $218.31 and a 1-year high of $329.16. The company has a market cap of $86.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.25.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 9th. CME Group's payout ratio is presently 44.37%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CME has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their target price on CME Group from $316.00 to $270.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on CME Group from $323.00 to $273.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on CME Group from $353.00 to $324.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Rothschild & Co Redburn raised shares of CME Group from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and increased their price target for the stock from $316.00 to $323.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of CME Group from $329.00 to $295.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $292.12.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CME

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CME Group news, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.51, for a total value of $10,447,850.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 55,630 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $16,606,111.30. This represents a 38.62% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 5,753 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.63, for a total transaction of $1,752,536.39. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 27,702 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,438,860.26. This trade represents a 17.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 0.30% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CME Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CME. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its stake in CME Group by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 4,319,763 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,179,858,000 after purchasing an additional 222,890 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in CME Group by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,574,469 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $976,116,000 after purchasing an additional 170,046 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in CME Group by 23.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,830,323 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $764,725,000 after purchasing an additional 528,358 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of CME Group by 1.7% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,431,787 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $657,045,000 after buying an additional 39,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of CME Group by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,148,161 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $586,620,000 after buying an additional 26,845 shares during the last quarter. 87.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Headlines Impacting CME Group

Here are the key news stories impacting CME Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: CME Group beat Q2 earnings and revenue estimates, showing continued strength in trading volume and core exchange activity. CME Group Inc. Reports Strong Financial Results for Q2 2026

CME Group beat Q2 earnings and revenue estimates, showing continued strength in trading volume and core exchange activity. Positive Sentiment: The company highlighted strong operating performance, with second-quarter operating income of about $1.1 billion and continued high market participation. CME Group Q2 earnings beat, buoyed by second-highest trading volume

The company highlighted strong operating performance, with second-quarter operating income of about $1.1 billion and continued high market participation. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst coverage remains mixed, with recent price targets ranging from the mid-$200s to the low-$300s, suggesting expectations are still divided on how much upside remains. CME: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Analyst coverage remains mixed, with recent price targets ranging from the mid-$200s to the low-$300s, suggesting expectations are still divided on how much upside remains. Negative Sentiment: The stock is still trading well below its recent moving averages, indicating investors remain cautious despite the earnings beat.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc is a global markets company that operates some of the world's largest and most liquid derivatives exchanges, including the Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME), the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT), the New York Mercantile Exchange (NYMEX) and COMEX. The firm offers futures and options contracts across a broad range of asset classes — including interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities and metals — and serves a diverse client base of institutional investors, commercial hedgers, brokers and retail participants.

The company's core services include electronic trading on the CME Globex platform, central clearing through CME Clearing, and distribution of market data, indexes and analytics.

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