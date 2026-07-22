CME Group Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:CME)

CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME - Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 8,099 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 129% compared to the average volume of 3,537 call options.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

CME has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on CME Group from $342.00 to $322.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Wall Street Zen lowered CME Group from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Sunday, July 12th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of CME Group from $316.00 to $270.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on CME Group from $266.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of CME Group in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CME Group presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $292.12.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CME

CME Group Stock Up 6.0%

Shares of CME traded up $14.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $251.55. 1,633,443 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,759,275. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $256.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $281.68. CME Group has a 12-month low of $218.31 and a 12-month high of $329.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $91.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.25.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.08. CME Group had a net margin of 63.19% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.96 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that CME Group will post 12.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 9th. CME Group's payout ratio is presently 44.37%.

Insider Activity at CME Group

In other news, Director William R. Shepard acquired 325 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $230.57 per share, with a total value of $74,935.25. Following the purchase, the director owned 260,442 shares of the company's stock, valued at $60,050,111.94. This represents a 0.12% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 5,753 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.63, for a total transaction of $1,752,536.39. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 27,702 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,438,860.26. The trade was a 17.20% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 0.30% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CME Group by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,895,583 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $9,802,366,000 after purchasing an additional 588,509 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of CME Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,144,525 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $4,408,747,000 after buying an additional 56,725 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,523,241,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of CME Group by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,924,475 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,344,776,000 after buying an additional 134,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its holdings in CME Group by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 4,319,763 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,179,858,000 after acquiring an additional 222,890 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.75% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about CME Group

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About CME Group

CME Group Inc is a global markets company that operates some of the world's largest and most liquid derivatives exchanges, including the Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME), the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT), the New York Mercantile Exchange (NYMEX) and COMEX. The firm offers futures and options contracts across a broad range of asset classes — including interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities and metals — and serves a diverse client base of institutional investors, commercial hedgers, brokers and retail participants.

The company's core services include electronic trading on the CME Globex platform, central clearing through CME Clearing, and distribution of market data, indexes and analytics.

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