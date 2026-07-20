CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) Stock Price Expected to Rise, BMO Capital Markets Analyst Says

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS - Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $81.00 to $86.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm presently has an "outperform" rating on the utilities provider's stock. BMO Capital Markets' price objective would suggest a potential upside of 16.71% from the company's previous close.

CMS has been the subject of several other reports. Truist Financial cut their price target on CMS Energy from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 18th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company set a $80.00 price target on CMS Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on CMS Energy from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $81.33.

Get CMS Energy alerts: Sign Up

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CMS Energy

CMS Energy Trading Up 0.0%

CMS opened at $73.69 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $22.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.35. CMS Energy has a one year low of $68.64 and a one year high of $80.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $74.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.60.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.02. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 12.55%.The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. CMS Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.830-3.90 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that CMS Energy will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.31, for a total value of $222,930.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 67,111 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,987,018.41. This represents a 4.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of CMS Energy

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,259 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 9,467 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Florida Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Florida Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,174 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Cim LLC boosted its stake in CMS Energy by 0.8% during the third quarter. Cim LLC now owns 19,038 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $1,395,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The grew its holdings in CMS Energy by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 18,258 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. 93.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy NYSE: CMS is an energy company based in Jackson, Michigan, whose principal business is the regulated utility operations of its subsidiary, Consumers Energy. The company is primarily focused on providing electric and natural gas service to customers in Michigan, operating the generation, transmission and distribution infrastructure necessary to deliver energy to residential, commercial and industrial customers. Headquartered in Jackson, CMS Energy conducts its core activities within the state and is regulated by state utility authorities.

Through Consumers Energy and related subsidiaries, CMS Energy develops, owns and operates a portfolio of generation assets and delivers a range of customer-facing services, including electricity and natural gas supply, grid management, energy efficiency programs and demand-response offerings.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider CMS Energy, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and CMS Energy wasn't on the list.

While CMS Energy currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here