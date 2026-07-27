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CNA Financial (CNA) to Announce Earnings on Monday

Written by MarketBeat
July 27, 2026
CNA Financial logo with Finance background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • CNA Financial is expected to report Q2 2026 earnings before markets open on August 3. Analysts forecast earnings of $1.04 per share on $2.974 billion in revenue.
  • The insurer’s previous quarter fell short of earnings expectations, reporting $0.83 per share versus the $1.30 consensus estimate, despite revenue of $3.68 billion. Analysts expect full-year earnings of approximately $4 per share.
  • CNA shares recently traded near their 52-week high at $53.62, while the company maintains a quarterly dividend of $0.48 per share, equivalent to a 3.6% annual yield.
  • Five stocks we like better than CNA Financial.

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA - Get Free Report) is expected to be releasing its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Monday, August 3rd. Analysts expect CNA Financial to post earnings of $1.04 per share and revenue of $2.9740 billion for the quarter. Interested persons can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Monday, August 3, 2026 at 9:30 AM ET.

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.47). The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. CNA Financial had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 8.08%.During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect CNA Financial to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CNA Financial Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of CNA stock opened at $53.62 on Monday. CNA Financial has a 52-week low of $41.53 and a 52-week high of $53.77. The stock has a market cap of $14.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00, a PEG ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 0.28. The firm's 50-day moving average is $47.14 and its 200-day moving average is $47.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26.

CNA Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 18th. CNA Financial's payout ratio is 42.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CNA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings raised shares of CNA Financial from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Zacks Research raised shares of CNA Financial from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy".

View Our Latest Analysis on CNA Financial

Institutional Trading of CNA Financial

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in CNA Financial by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 114,144 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $5,449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,939 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of CNA Financial by 635.9% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 43,029 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $2,054,000 after purchasing an additional 37,182 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of CNA Financial by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,208 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $774,000 after buying an additional 2,606 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of CNA Financial during the 4th quarter worth $1,586,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CNA Financial by 92.3% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 62,613 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $2,989,000 after buying an additional 30,060 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.45% of the company's stock.

CNA Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CNA Financial Corporation is a leading U.S.-based commercial property and casualty insurance company offering a broad portfolio of risk management and insurance solutions. The company underwrites coverage for businesses of all sizes across a variety of industry sectors, including manufacturing, healthcare, energy, technology, construction and real estate. In addition to core property and casualty insurance, CNA delivers specialized products such as surety bonds, professional liability, environmental liability and commercial auto coverage.

Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, CNA traces its origins to the founding of Continental Casualty Company in 1897.

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Earnings History for CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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