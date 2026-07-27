CNH Industrial (CNH) Expected to Post Earnings on Monday

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNH - Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Monday, August 3rd. Analysts expect CNH Industrial to announce earnings of $0.11 per share and revenue of $4.7715 billion for the quarter. CNH Industrial has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.35-0.45 EPS. Individuals are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Monday, August 3, 2026 at 9:00 AM ET.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNH - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.01. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 2.13%.The company had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. CNH Industrial's quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect CNH Industrial to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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CNH Industrial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CNH opened at $11.12 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $13.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.89, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.14. CNH Industrial has a fifty-two week low of $9.00 and a fifty-two week high of $13.32. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $10.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 10.17 and a current ratio of 12.27.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CNH Industrial news, insider Francesco Vincenzo Mari Tutino sold 48,385 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.13, for a total value of $490,140.05. Following the sale, the insider owned 71,926 shares of the company's stock, valued at $728,610.38. This trade represents a 40.22% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CNH Industrial

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,764,717 shares of the company's stock valued at $409,747,000 after buying an additional 1,834,076 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in CNH Industrial by 45.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 26,824,753 shares of the company's stock worth $247,338,000 after buying an additional 8,332,615 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its position in CNH Industrial by 17.3% during the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 26,070,783 shares of the company's stock valued at $282,868,000 after acquiring an additional 3,841,999 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,603,523 shares of the company's stock worth $254,062,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 395.2% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 17,308,839 shares of the company's stock valued at $159,587,000 after purchasing an additional 13,813,670 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.88% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore set a $12.25 price objective on shares of CNH Industrial in a report on Monday, May 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on CNH Industrial in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. They issued a "market perform" rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded CNH Industrial from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $10.50 in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Citigroup raised their price target on CNH Industrial from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered CNH Industrial from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CNH Industrial has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $12.77.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CNH Industrial

CNH Industrial Company Profile

CNH Industrial N.V. is a global capital goods company specializing in the design, production and sale of agricultural and construction equipment, commercial vehicles and powertrain solutions. The firm operates through five core brands—Case IH and New Holland for agricultural machinery, Case and New Holland for construction equipment, Iveco for light, medium and heavy commercial vehicles, and FPT Industrial for engines and drivetrain components. Established in 2013 through the combination of Fiat Industrial and CNH Global, the company draws on a rich heritage of innovation dating back to pioneering landmarks in farm and construction machinery from the 19th century.

The company's product portfolio encompasses tractors, combines, balers, excavators, backhoe loaders, trucks, vans and bespoke engines for marine, automotive and industrial markets.

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