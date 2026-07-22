CO2 Energy Transition (NASDAQ:NOEM) Shares Down 0.1% - Time to Sell?

CO2 Energy Transition Corp. (NASDAQ:NOEM - Get Free Report) shares traded down 0.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $10.46 and last traded at $10.57. Approximately 1,305 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 3,838 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.58.

Get CO2 Energy Transition alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of CO2 Energy Transition in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Sell".

Get Our Latest Research Report on NOEM

CO2 Energy Transition Price Performance

The firm's 50 day moving average price is $10.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.39. The stock has a market cap of $101.37 million, a P/E ratio of 66.07 and a beta of 0.02.

CO2 Energy Transition (NASDAQ:NOEM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CO2 Energy Transition

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sona Asset Management US LLC bought a new position in CO2 Energy Transition during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,613,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in CO2 Energy Transition by 59.1% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 511,082 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,259,000 after acquiring an additional 189,784 shares during the last quarter. L1 Global Manager Pty Ltd bought a new position in CO2 Energy Transition in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,441,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in CO2 Energy Transition by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 72,779 shares of the company's stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 17,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CO2 Energy Transition by 96.5% during the 4th quarter. Clear Street Group Inc. now owns 21,139 shares of the company's stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 10,381 shares during the period.

CO2 Energy Transition Company Profile

CO2 Energy Transition, Inc is a special purpose acquisition company organized under the laws of the State of Delaware. Listed on the NASDAQ under the ticker symbol NOEM, the company's mission is to identify, acquire, and merge with one or more businesses operating in the climate technology and energy transition sectors. By targeting companies at the forefront of decarbonization, CO2 Energy Transition seeks to position itself as a strategic partner in the development and commercialization of solutions that reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

Although the company has not yet announced a definitive business combination, its investment mandate encompasses a broad range of activities within the clean energy ecosystem.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider CO2 Energy Transition, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and CO2 Energy Transition wasn't on the list.

While CO2 Energy Transition currently has a Sell rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here