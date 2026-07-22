Coastal Financial (CCB) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Coastal Financial (NASDAQ:CCB - Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 29th. Analysts expect Coastal Financial to announce earnings of $1.01 per share and revenue of $148.4970 million for the quarter. Interested persons may visit the the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Monday, July 27, 2026 at 9:30 AM ET.

Coastal Financial (NASDAQ:CCB - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.24). Coastal Financial had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 7.35%.The firm had revenue of $56.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $138.63 million. On average, analysts expect Coastal Financial to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Coastal Financial Trading Down 1.0%

NASDAQ:CCB opened at $77.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.22 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $73.67 and a 200 day moving average of $82.60. Coastal Financial has a 52 week low of $66.50 and a 52 week high of $120.05.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coastal Financial

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Coastal Financial by 20,700.0% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 624 shares of the company's stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Coastal Financial by 229.5% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 827 shares of the company's stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Coastal Financial by 521.7% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,262 shares of the company's stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC purchased a new position in Coastal Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its holdings in Coastal Financial by 28.0% in the third quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 2,063 shares of the company's stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.24% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on CCB. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Coastal Financial in a research note on Monday, June 29th. TD Cowen cut their target price on Coastal Financial from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Coastal Financial from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 16th. Zacks Research raised Coastal Financial from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Coastal Financial from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $122.60.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Coastal Financial

Coastal Financial Company Profile

Coastal Financial Corporation is a bank holding company whose principal subsidiary, Coastal Community Bank, provides a full range of community banking services to clients along North Carolina's central and eastern coastline. The company focuses on delivering personalized relationship banking to individuals, small businesses, and local professionals in seaside and inland communities.

Through Coastal Community Bank, Coastal Financial offers deposit products including checking, savings, money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

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