Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (CCEP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NASDAQ:CCEP - Get Free Report) is expected to post its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 4th. Analysts expect Coca-Cola Europacific Partners to post earnings of $2.47 per share and revenue of $12.2224 billion for the quarter. Individuals can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, August 4, 2026 at 7:00 AM ET.

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Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Stock Performance

CCEP opened at $112.98 on Tuesday. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $99.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.80. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a 52-week low of $84.65 and a 52-week high of $112.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CCEP has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $107.88.

View Our Latest Research Report on CCEP

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coca-Cola Europacific Partners

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quarry LP grew its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 59.1% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 393 shares of the company's stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. 1248 Management LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych PZU SA raised its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 83.3% in the fourth quarter. Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych PZU SA now owns 440 shares of the company's stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 808 shares of the company's stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,015 shares of the company's stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.35% of the company's stock.

About Coca-Cola Europacific Partners

Why Chemours Co NYSE: CC Stock is the Recipe for Gains

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners is a major independent bottler and distributor of nonalcoholic ready-to-drink beverages, operating under a long-standing franchise relationship with The Coca-Cola Company. The business manufactures, bottles, sells and delivers a broad portfolio of global and local beverage brands, including still and sparkling soft drinks, waters, juices, sports drinks and ready-to-drink teas and coffees. Its activities encompass production, packaging, marketing and route-to-market distribution for retail, foodservice, convenience and vending customers.

The company was created through the combination of Coca-Cola European Partners and Coca-Cola Amatil in 2021, bringing together beverage operations across Europe and the Asia-Pacific region.

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