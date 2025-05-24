Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) Upgraded to "Buy" at Wall Street Zen

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF - Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Wall Street Zen from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised their target price on Coca-Cola FEMSA from $106.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Coca-Cola FEMSA from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Coca-Cola FEMSA from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $106.50.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KOF opened at $95.16 on Friday. The stock's 50-day moving average is $93.34 and its 200 day moving average is $85.14. The stock has a market cap of $159.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.63. Coca-Cola FEMSA has a 1-year low of $72.68 and a 1-year high of $101.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.19. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 15.99%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.44 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Coca-Cola FEMSA will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coca-Cola FEMSA

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Coca-Cola FEMSA during the 1st quarter valued at about $88,634,000. Corvex Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 138.9% during the fourth quarter. Corvex Management LP now owns 1,066,108 shares of the company's stock valued at $83,039,000 after purchasing an additional 619,931 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,226,032 shares of the company's stock valued at $95,496,000 after purchasing an additional 157,530 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new position in Coca-Cola FEMSA during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,782,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 113.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 166,994 shares of the company's stock worth $13,007,000 after purchasing an additional 88,873 shares during the last quarter.

About Coca-Cola FEMSA

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; waters; other non-carbonated beverages comprising juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, and plant-based drinks; and alcoholic beverages, such as hard seltzer under the Topo Chico brand name.

