CocaCola (NYSE:KO) Chairman James Quincey Sells 8,000 Shares

CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO - Get Free Report) Chairman James Quincey sold 8,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $640,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman owned 122,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,826,640. This trade represents a 6.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards.

James Quincey also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 5th, James Quincey sold 436,296 shares of CocaCola stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.13, for a total transaction of $34,960,398.48.

On Thursday, May 7th, James Quincey sold 200,000 shares of CocaCola stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.90, for a total transaction of $15,780,000.00.

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CocaCola Price Performance

Shares of KO stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Monday, hitting $79.30. The company had a trading volume of 4,731,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,744,842. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock's 50-day moving average is $78.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $341.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.35. CocaCola Company has a 52 week low of $65.35 and a 52 week high of $82.66.

CocaCola (NYSE:KO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $12.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $12.24 billion. CocaCola had a net margin of 27.80% and a return on equity of 40.55%. CocaCola's revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. CocaCola has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.240-3.270 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that CocaCola Company will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CocaCola Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. CocaCola's dividend payout ratio is 66.67%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of CocaCola by 0.3% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 40,879 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,109,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. HORAN Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of CocaCola by 3.9% in the first quarter. HORAN Wealth LLC now owns 3,458 shares of the company's stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Wills Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of CocaCola by 1.3% in the first quarter. Wills Financial Group LLC now owns 10,170 shares of the company's stock valued at $816,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of CocaCola by 0.5% in the first quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 26,844 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,041,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Vestia Personal Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of CocaCola by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Vestia Personal Wealth Advisors now owns 3,819 shares of the company's stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.26% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KO has been the subject of several research reports. TD Cowen upped their target price on CocaCola from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of CocaCola from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of CocaCola from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of CocaCola from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of CocaCola in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, CocaCola presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $86.80.

Get Our Latest Report on KO

CocaCola Company Profile

The Coca‑Cola Company NYSE: KO is a global beverage manufacturer, marketer and distributor best known for its flagship Coca‑Cola soda. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company develops and sells concentrates, syrups and finished beverages across a broad portfolio of brands. Its product range spans sparkling soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready‑to‑drink teas and coffees, and other still beverages, marketed under both global and regional brand names.

Coca‑Cola’s brand portfolio includes widely recognized names such as Coca‑Cola, Diet Coke, Coca‑Cola Zero Sugar, Sprite, Fanta, Minute Maid, Powerade and Dasani, and in recent years the company has expanded into the coffee and premium beverage categories through acquisitions such as Costa Coffee.

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