CocaCola (NYSE:KO) Given New $85.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

CocaCola (NYSE:KO - Get Free Report) had its price target raised by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $83.00 to $85.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an "overweight" rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s price target points to a potential upside of 7.82% from the stock's previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial set a $85.00 price objective on shares of CocaCola in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of CocaCola from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of CocaCola from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of CocaCola from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of CocaCola from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $86.13.

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CocaCola Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KO traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $78.84. The company's stock had a trading volume of 17,826,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,390,113. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $77.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $339.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.36. CocaCola has a one year low of $65.35 and a one year high of $82.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

CocaCola (NYSE:KO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $12.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.28 billion. CocaCola had a net margin of 27.34% and a return on equity of 41.31%. CocaCola's revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. CocaCola has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.240-3.270 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that CocaCola will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at CocaCola

In other CocaCola news, EVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 23,880 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total value of $1,847,595.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 17,725 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,371,383.25. The trade was a 57.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John Murphy sold 72,449 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.52, for a total transaction of $5,833,593.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 279,917 shares of the company's stock, valued at $22,538,916.84. This represents a 20.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 892,925 shares of company stock worth $70,254,796 in the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of CocaCola

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KO. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in CocaCola by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 39,072 shares of the company's stock worth $2,433,000 after purchasing an additional 4,591 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in CocaCola by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,795 shares of the company's stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of CocaCola in the first quarter valued at about $210,000. Jump Financial LLC increased its position in shares of CocaCola by 450.5% in the second quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 39,583 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,800,000 after acquiring an additional 32,392 shares during the period. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of CocaCola by 548.2% in the second quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,063 shares of the company's stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the period. 70.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Key Headlines Impacting CocaCola

Here are the key news stories impacting CocaCola this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 beat and guidance lift — KO reported $0.86 EPS on $12.47B revenue (both above expectations) and raised FY‑2026 adjusted EPS guidance to $3.240–3.270, driving the initial rally. BusinessWire: Q1 Results & Guidance

Q1 beat and guidance lift — KO reported $0.86 EPS on $12.47B revenue (both above expectations) and raised FY‑2026 adjusted EPS guidance to $3.240–3.270, driving the initial rally. Positive Sentiment: Analyst support increases — Bank of America raised its price target to $90 and reiterated Buy; UBS raised its target to $92 and kept a Buy rating, signaling broker confidence in upside after the quarter. BofA PT Raise

Analyst support increases — Bank of America raised its price target to $90 and reiterated Buy; UBS raised its target to $92 and kept a Buy rating, signaling broker confidence in upside after the quarter. Positive Sentiment: Portfolio mix and organic growth — Management highlighted solid organic sales (notably growth in water, sports drinks, coffee/tea and Zero Sugar variants) and strong concentrate sales to bottlers, supporting margin expansion. Reuters: Guidance & Concentrate Sales

Portfolio mix and organic growth — Management highlighted solid organic sales (notably growth in water, sports drinks, coffee/tea and Zero Sugar variants) and strong concentrate sales to bottlers, supporting margin expansion. Positive Sentiment: Investor/option activity — Elevated call option buying and increased analyst commentary (including coverage tying Coca‑Cola to long‑term dividend appeal and Buffett narratives) amplified bullish flows. Benzinga: Buffett Coverage

Investor/option activity — Elevated call option buying and increased analyst commentary (including coverage tying Coca‑Cola to long‑term dividend appeal and Buffett narratives) amplified bullish flows. Neutral Sentiment: Earnings call nuance — Management and the shareholder/analyst call transcripts provide detail on execution and risks; these call notes are useful for parsing sustainability of the beat. Earnings Call Transcript Shareholder/Analyst Call

Earnings call nuance — Management and the shareholder/analyst call transcripts provide detail on execution and risks; these call notes are useful for parsing sustainability of the beat. Neutral Sentiment: Calendar/timing effects flagged — Some analysts note the quarter benefited from an extra‑day tailwind (and timing of concentrate shipments), which may partially overstate sequential momentum; factor this into modeling near‑term growth. Seeking Alpha: Calendar Effect

Calendar/timing effects flagged — Some analysts note the quarter benefited from an extra‑day tailwind (and timing of concentrate shipments), which may partially overstate sequential momentum; factor this into modeling near‑term growth. Negative Sentiment: Minor analyst estimate tweaks and regional pressure — Erste trimmed FY‑2027 EPS slightly and some regions (Asia Pacific) showed margin softness; these are smaller worries but could cap near‑term multiple expansion. No link available

CocaCola Company Profile

The Coca‑Cola Company NYSE: KO is a global beverage manufacturer, marketer and distributor best known for its flagship Coca‑Cola soda. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company develops and sells concentrates, syrups and finished beverages across a broad portfolio of brands. Its product range spans sparkling soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready‑to‑drink teas and coffees, and other still beverages, marketed under both global and regional brand names.

Coca‑Cola’s brand portfolio includes widely recognized names such as Coca‑Cola, Diet Coke, Coca‑Cola Zero Sugar, Sprite, Fanta, Minute Maid, Powerade and Dasani, and in recent years the company has expanded into the coffee and premium beverage categories through acquisitions such as Costa Coffee.

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