CocaCola (NYSE:KO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

CocaCola (NYSE:KO - Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.05, FiscalAI reports. The company had revenue of $12.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.28 billion. CocaCola had a net margin of 27.34% and a return on equity of 41.31%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. CocaCola updated its FY 2026 guidance to 3.240-3.270 EPS.

Here are the key takeaways from CocaCola's conference call:

Delivered a strong Q1 with 3% unit case growth , organic revenue up (~ 10% including a calendar impact), comparable EPS $0.86 (+18% YoY), ~ $1.8bn free cash flow and net debt leverage of 1.6x .

, organic revenue up (~ including a calendar impact), (+18% YoY), ~ free cash flow and net debt leverage of . Raised and reaffirmed 2026 targets—now expecting organic revenue growth of 4%–5% and comparable EPS growth of 8%–9% (benefitting from a lower effective tax rate), while noting currency tailwinds and an expected ~4‑point revenue headwind from divestitures (CCBA).

and (benefitting from a lower effective tax rate), while noting currency tailwinds and an expected ~4‑point revenue headwind from divestitures (CCBA). Margins showed mixed signals—comparable gross margin declined ~30 bps driven by commodity pressures (tea/coffee) and APAC inventory phasing, and the company acknowledged bottlers face elevated exposure to aluminum and PET costs.

and APAC inventory phasing, and the company acknowledged bottlers face elevated exposure to aluminum and PET costs. Management emphasized a consumer‑centric, digital approach (the "four I's") with product innovation—e.g., Coca‑Cola Zero Zero, Sprite campaigns, Fuze Tea—and expanded execution (added ~ 600,000 outlets and ~ 340,000 cold drink units) that supported continued value‑share gains.

and ~ cold drink units) that supported continued value‑share gains. Regional risks persist—volumes weakened in March in the Middle East due to the conflict and Mexico/Argentina face softness (sugar tax/affordability), though Brazil and Central America helped offset declines.

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CocaCola Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KO traded up $4.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $79.53. 6,866,918 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,015,318. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The business's fifty day moving average price is $77.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.37. The company has a market cap of $342.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.19, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.36. CocaCola has a 12-month low of $65.35 and a 12-month high of $82.00.

CocaCola Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This is a boost from CocaCola's previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. CocaCola's dividend payout ratio is 69.74%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on KO shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of CocaCola from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on CocaCola from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on CocaCola from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Citigroup increased their price objective on CocaCola from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $88.00 target price on CocaCola in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, CocaCola currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $85.00.

Read Our Latest Report on KO

CocaCola News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting CocaCola this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 earnings and revenue beat consensus (EPS $0.86 vs. $0.81 expected; revenue $12.47B vs. $12.28B expected), signaling stronger top‑ and bottom‑line momentum. Article Title

Q1 earnings and revenue beat consensus (EPS $0.86 vs. $0.81 expected; revenue $12.47B vs. $12.28B expected), signaling stronger top‑ and bottom‑line momentum. Positive Sentiment: Coca‑Cola raised its annual adjusted EPS guidance to $3.240–$3.270 (consensus ~3.23), reflecting management confidence in pricing and mix — a clear catalyst for upside. Article Title

Coca‑Cola raised its annual adjusted EPS guidance to $3.240–$3.270 (consensus ~3.23), reflecting management confidence in pricing and mix — a clear catalyst for upside. Positive Sentiment: Management highlighted growth in concentrate sales and resilient demand for higher‑priced drinks; WSJ and other reports note profit rises driven by concentrate volumes sold to bottlers. Article Title

Management highlighted growth in concentrate sales and resilient demand for higher‑priced drinks; WSJ and other reports note profit rises driven by concentrate volumes sold to bottlers. Positive Sentiment: Premarket reaction: shares jumped (reported ~3% premarket) after the beat and guidance raise, showing initial investor enthusiasm. Article Title

Premarket reaction: shares jumped (reported ~3% premarket) after the beat and guidance raise, showing initial investor enthusiasm. Neutral Sentiment: Company press release and investor slide deck provide detail on regional performance and margin drivers — useful for modeling but not new directional news. Press Release & Slide Deck

Company press release and investor slide deck provide detail on regional performance and margin drivers — useful for modeling but not new directional news. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst previews and commentary ahead of the print focused on pricing power vs. volume tradeoffs; background reading for investors assessing sustainability of the beat. Article Title

Analyst previews and commentary ahead of the print focused on pricing power vs. volume tradeoffs; background reading for investors assessing sustainability of the beat. Negative Sentiment: Market concerns persist about consumer fatigue from price increases and soft volumes; several articles warn pricing may be wearing thin and could limit upside if volumes don’t recover. Article Title

Market concerns persist about consumer fatigue from price increases and soft volumes; several articles warn pricing may be wearing thin and could limit upside if volumes don’t recover. Negative Sentiment: Valuation and modest recent share gains (KO up only ~6% over the last year) leave less room for disappointment — investors cited a stretched P/E vs. growth expectations. Article Title

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CocaCola news, insider Bruno Pietracci sold 28,765 shares of CocaCola stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.41, for a total transaction of $2,284,228.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 250,688 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.14, for a total transaction of $19,839,448.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 278,155 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $22,013,186.70. This represents a 47.40% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 892,925 shares of company stock valued at $70,254,796 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of CocaCola in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Ankerstar Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of CocaCola during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. bought a new stake in CocaCola in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Wealth Watch Advisors INC bought a new stake in CocaCola in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Sfam LLC purchased a new stake in CocaCola in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 70.26% of the company's stock.

About CocaCola

The Coca‑Cola Company NYSE: KO is a global beverage manufacturer, marketer and distributor best known for its flagship Coca‑Cola soda. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company develops and sells concentrates, syrups and finished beverages across a broad portfolio of brands. Its product range spans sparkling soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready‑to‑drink teas and coffees, and other still beverages, marketed under both global and regional brand names.

Coca‑Cola's brand portfolio includes widely recognized names such as Coca‑Cola, Diet Coke, Coca‑Cola Zero Sugar, Sprite, Fanta, Minute Maid, Powerade and Dasani, and in recent years the company has expanded into the coffee and premium beverage categories through acquisitions such as Costa Coffee.

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