CocaCola (NYSE:KO) Shares Down 1.6% - Should You Sell?

CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO - Get Free Report) fell 1.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $75.40 and last traded at $75.4320. 15,554,552 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 10% from the average session volume of 17,212,715 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.63.

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Here are the key news stories impacting CocaCola this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of CocaCola in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on CocaCola from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on CocaCola from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $87.00 price objective on CocaCola in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on CocaCola from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, CocaCola currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $85.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on KO

CocaCola Stock Down 1.6%

The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $77.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $324.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.81, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.36.

CocaCola (NYSE:KO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. CocaCola had a return on equity of 41.31% and a net margin of 27.34%.The company had revenue of $11.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $12.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. CocaCola has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.210-3.240 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that CocaCola Company will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CocaCola Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. This is an increase from CocaCola's previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. CocaCola's payout ratio is presently 69.74%.

Insider Activity at CocaCola

In other CocaCola news, insider Bruno Pietracci sold 28,765 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.41, for a total transaction of $2,284,228.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 250,688 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.14, for a total value of $19,839,448.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 278,155 shares in the company, valued at $22,013,186.70. The trade was a 47.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 892,925 shares of company stock valued at $70,254,796 over the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CocaCola

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CocaCola by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 374,771,512 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,200,276,000 after buying an additional 5,886,352 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of CocaCola by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 167,850,330 shares of the company's stock valued at $11,734,417,000 after buying an additional 1,992,327 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CocaCola by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 89,984,203 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,273,037,000 after buying an additional 433,547 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of CocaCola during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,865,807,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of CocaCola by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 40,289,857 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,816,697,000 after buying an additional 1,195,581 shares during the last quarter. 70.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CocaCola

The Coca‑Cola Company NYSE: KO is a global beverage manufacturer, marketer and distributor best known for its flagship Coca‑Cola soda. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company develops and sells concentrates, syrups and finished beverages across a broad portfolio of brands. Its product range spans sparkling soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready‑to‑drink teas and coffees, and other still beverages, marketed under both global and regional brand names.

Coca‑Cola's brand portfolio includes widely recognized names such as Coca‑Cola, Diet Coke, Coca‑Cola Zero Sugar, Sprite, Fanta, Minute Maid, Powerade and Dasani, and in recent years the company has expanded into the coffee and premium beverage categories through acquisitions such as Costa Coffee.

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