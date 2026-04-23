CocaCola (NYSE:KO) Shares Up 2.2% - Still a Buy?

CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO - Get Free Report) shares shot up 2.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $76.66 and last traded at $76.3070. 12,033,325 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 17,301,158 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.63.

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Key Headlines Impacting CocaCola

Here are the key news stories impacting CocaCola this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analysts and previews expect resilience in Q1 results, focusing on margins, pricing and channel mix rather than just revenue and EPS — this framing can support multiple re‑rating catalysts if metrics beat. Article Title

Analysts and previews expect resilience in Q1 results, focusing on margins, pricing and channel mix rather than just revenue and EPS — this framing can support multiple re‑rating catalysts if metrics beat. Positive Sentiment: Broker preview (UBS) expects steady Q1 EPS (~$0.81) and highlights the company’s ability to grow through a mixed macro backdrop — supporting the narrative of earnings durability. Article Title

Broker preview (UBS) expects steady Q1 EPS (~$0.81) and highlights the company’s ability to grow through a mixed macro backdrop — supporting the narrative of earnings durability. Positive Sentiment: Features on KO as a reliable dividend payer and long‑term income generator continue to attract yield‑focused investors; media pieces quantify the steady dividend income for long‑term holders. Article Title

Features on KO as a reliable dividend payer and long‑term income generator continue to attract yield‑focused investors; media pieces quantify the steady dividend income for long‑term holders. Positive Sentiment: Major outlets and roundup lists are still including KO among dependable dividend/blue‑chip holdings, reinforcing buy‑and‑hold demand. Article Title

Major outlets and roundup lists are still including KO among dependable dividend/blue‑chip holdings, reinforcing buy‑and‑hold demand. Neutral Sentiment: Coverage comparing Coca‑Cola to peers (PepsiCo, Monster) highlights KO’s diversified global portfolio versus niche energy peers — useful for relative valuation but not an immediate catalyst. Article Title

Coverage comparing Coca‑Cola to peers (PepsiCo, Monster) highlights KO’s diversified global portfolio versus niche energy peers — useful for relative valuation but not an immediate catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: Local marketing activations (Canada House by Coca‑Cola) support brand engagement and seasonal revenue upside but are tactical rather than material to near‑term earnings. Article Title

Local marketing activations (Canada House by Coca‑Cola) support brand engagement and seasonal revenue upside but are tactical rather than material to near‑term earnings. Neutral Sentiment: An article about Apple leadership changes was tagged to KO in your feed but is unrelated to Coca‑Cola fundamentals; no impact on KO. Article Title

An article about Apple leadership changes was tagged to KO in your feed but is unrelated to Coca‑Cola fundamentals; no impact on KO. Negative Sentiment: Recent shorter‑term coverage noted a pullback in KO shares a few sessions ago — reminders of volatility and profit‑taking can pressure momentum ahead of official Q1 results. Article Title

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KO. Citigroup lifted their price objective on CocaCola from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on CocaCola from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Truist Financial set a $85.00 price objective on CocaCola in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of CocaCola in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on CocaCola from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, CocaCola currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $85.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CocaCola

CocaCola Trading Up 2.2%

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $328.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.36.

CocaCola (NYSE:KO - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. CocaCola had a return on equity of 41.31% and a net margin of 27.34%.The company had revenue of $11.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. CocaCola has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.210-3.240 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that CocaCola Company will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CocaCola Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. This is an increase from CocaCola's previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. CocaCola's dividend payout ratio is 69.74%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Bruno Pietracci sold 28,765 shares of CocaCola stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.41, for a total value of $2,284,228.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John Murphy sold 99,437 shares of CocaCola stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.42, for a total value of $7,996,723.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 410,550 shares in the company, valued at $33,016,431. The trade was a 19.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 892,925 shares of company stock valued at $70,254,796 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CocaCola

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Louisbourg Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of CocaCola in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CocaCola by 438.8% in the fourth quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 361 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of CocaCola in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of CocaCola by 1,081.8% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. now owns 390 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CocaCola in the third quarter worth about $27,000. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CocaCola Company Profile

The Coca‑Cola Company NYSE: KO is a global beverage manufacturer, marketer and distributor best known for its flagship Coca‑Cola soda. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company develops and sells concentrates, syrups and finished beverages across a broad portfolio of brands. Its product range spans sparkling soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready‑to‑drink teas and coffees, and other still beverages, marketed under both global and regional brand names.

Coca‑Cola's brand portfolio includes widely recognized names such as Coca‑Cola, Diet Coke, Coca‑Cola Zero Sugar, Sprite, Fanta, Minute Maid, Powerade and Dasani, and in recent years the company has expanded into the coffee and premium beverage categories through acquisitions such as Costa Coffee.

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