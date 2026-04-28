CocaCola (NYSE:KO) Shares Up 3.7% on Strong Earnings

CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO - Get Free Report) was up 3.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $80.32 and last traded at $78.2570. Approximately 30,573,173 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 76% from the average daily volume of 17,382,979 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.44.

The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $12.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $12.28 billion. CocaCola had a return on equity of 41.31% and a net margin of 27.34%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. CocaCola has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.240-3.270 EPS.

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CocaCola Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. This is a boost from CocaCola's previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. CocaCola's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.74%.

Key Stories Impacting CocaCola

Here are the key news stories impacting CocaCola this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KO has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of CocaCola from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of CocaCola from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of CocaCola from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of CocaCola in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of CocaCola in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $85.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on KO

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 23,880 shares of CocaCola stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total transaction of $1,847,595.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 17,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,371,383.25. This trade represents a 57.40% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO John Murphy sold 72,449 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.52, for a total value of $5,833,593.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 279,917 shares in the company, valued at $22,538,916.84. This trade represents a 20.56% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 892,925 shares of company stock valued at $70,254,796 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.90% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of CocaCola

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Anfield Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CocaCola by 438.8% in the 4th quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 361 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Louisbourg Investments Inc. acquired a new position in CocaCola during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CocaCola in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CocaCola in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CocaCola in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CocaCola Stock Up 3.7%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $77.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $336.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.36.

CocaCola Company Profile

The Coca‑Cola Company NYSE: KO is a global beverage manufacturer, marketer and distributor best known for its flagship Coca‑Cola soda. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company develops and sells concentrates, syrups and finished beverages across a broad portfolio of brands. Its product range spans sparkling soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready‑to‑drink teas and coffees, and other still beverages, marketed under both global and regional brand names.

Coca‑Cola’s brand portfolio includes widely recognized names such as Coca‑Cola, Diet Coke, Coca‑Cola Zero Sugar, Sprite, Fanta, Minute Maid, Powerade and Dasani, and in recent years the company has expanded into the coffee and premium beverage categories through acquisitions such as Costa Coffee.

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