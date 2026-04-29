CocaCola (NYSE:KO) Stock Price Expected to Rise, UBS Group Analyst Says

CocaCola (NYSE:KO - Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by analysts at UBS Group from $90.00 to $92.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage presently has a "buy" rating on the stock. UBS Group's price objective would suggest a potential upside of 16.51% from the stock's current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on KO. Barclays boosted their target price on CocaCola from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley set a $88.00 price objective on CocaCola in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $87.00 price objective on CocaCola in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of CocaCola in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of CocaCola in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, CocaCola currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $85.13.

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CocaCola Trading Up 0.8%

NYSE:KO traded up $0.62 on Wednesday, reaching $78.97. The company's stock had a trading volume of 5,320,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,227,111. CocaCola has a 1-year low of $65.35 and a 1-year high of $82.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $339.88 billion, a PE ratio of 25.95, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.36. The business's 50-day moving average price is $77.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.44.

CocaCola (NYSE:KO - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.05. CocaCola had a return on equity of 41.31% and a net margin of 27.34%.The firm had revenue of $12.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $12.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. CocaCola has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.240-3.270 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that CocaCola will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at CocaCola

In related news, EVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 23,880 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total transaction of $1,847,595.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 17,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,371,383.25. This represents a 57.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 250,688 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.14, for a total value of $19,839,448.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 278,155 shares in the company, valued at $22,013,186.70. The trade was a 47.40% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 892,925 shares of company stock valued at $70,254,796 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.90% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of CocaCola

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Corus Family Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in CocaCola in the first quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in CocaCola by 13.5% in the first quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,117 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,158,000 after buying an additional 1,796 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc. raised its stake in CocaCola by 0.9% in the first quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 21,669 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,648,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Clare Market Investments LLC bought a new stake in CocaCola in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,334,000. Finally, Swedbank AB lifted its stake in shares of CocaCola by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 2,321,649 shares of the company's stock worth $176,561,000 after buying an additional 166,734 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.26% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about CocaCola

Here are the key news stories impacting CocaCola this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 beat and guidance lift — KO reported $0.86 EPS vs. $0.81 expected and ~$12.5B revenue; management raised FY2026 adjusted EPS guidance to $3.240–3.270, driving the immediate rally. Business Wire: Q1 Results & Guidance

Q1 beat and guidance lift — KO reported $0.86 EPS vs. $0.81 expected and ~$12.5B revenue; management raised FY2026 adjusted EPS guidance to $3.240–3.270, driving the immediate rally. Positive Sentiment: BofA lifts price target — Bank of America raised its KO price target to $90 (from $88) and reiterated Buy, citing an “impressive” 10% organic sales gain that supports KO as a defensive hold. BofA Raises Price Target

BofA lifts price target — Bank of America raised its KO price target to $90 (from $88) and reiterated Buy, citing an “impressive” 10% organic sales gain that supports KO as a defensive hold. Positive Sentiment: Product/mix strength — Zero Sugar and pricier concentrates are cited as growth drivers and helped margins, reinforcing pricing power amid a tough consumer backdrop. Zero Sugar Powers Growth

Product/mix strength — Zero Sugar and pricier concentrates are cited as growth drivers and helped margins, reinforcing pricing power amid a tough consumer backdrop. Neutral Sentiment: Regional bottler picture mixed — Bottling partners showed varied results: Coca‑Cola Andina reported strong Q1, while Coca‑Cola FEMSA posted mixed outcomes and approved its dividend; regional differences may temper uniform upside. Coca‑Cola FEMSA Results Coca‑Cola Andina Results

Regional bottler picture mixed — Bottling partners showed varied results: Coca‑Cola Andina reported strong Q1, while Coca‑Cola FEMSA posted mixed outcomes and approved its dividend; regional differences may temper uniform upside. Neutral Sentiment: Options flow and analyst attention — Elevated call buying and multiple positive analyst notes are amplifying momentum, which can add near‑term upside but also raises short‑term volatility risk. (Market option volume data referenced in coverage.)

Options flow and analyst attention — Elevated call buying and multiple positive analyst notes are amplifying momentum, which can add near‑term upside but also raises short‑term volatility risk. (Market option volume data referenced in coverage.) Negative Sentiment: Valuation and sustainability of growth questioned — Some analysts warn Q1 reported growth benefited from extra calendar days and concentrate timing; Asia‑Pacific margin softness and stretched multiples leave limited upside unless steady volume recovery follows. Seeking Alpha: Calendar Illusion

Valuation and sustainability of growth questioned — Some analysts warn Q1 reported growth benefited from extra calendar days and concentrate timing; Asia‑Pacific margin softness and stretched multiples leave limited upside unless steady volume recovery follows. Negative Sentiment: Consumer pressure on volumes — Coverage notes consumer fatigue from price increases could constrain long‑term volume trends even as pricing supports near‑term profit. Barron's: Consumer Fatigue

CocaCola Company Profile

The Coca‑Cola Company NYSE: KO is a global beverage manufacturer, marketer and distributor best known for its flagship Coca‑Cola soda. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company develops and sells concentrates, syrups and finished beverages across a broad portfolio of brands. Its product range spans sparkling soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready‑to‑drink teas and coffees, and other still beverages, marketed under both global and regional brand names.

Coca‑Cola’s brand portfolio includes widely recognized names such as Coca‑Cola, Diet Coke, Coca‑Cola Zero Sugar, Sprite, Fanta, Minute Maid, Powerade and Dasani, and in recent years the company has expanded into the coffee and premium beverage categories through acquisitions such as Costa Coffee.

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