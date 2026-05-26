CocaCola (NYSE:KO) Trading Down 1.1% - Time to Sell?

CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO - Get Free Report) shares were down 1.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $80.24 and last traded at $80.60. Approximately 12,764,696 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 16,749,512 shares. The stock had previously closed at $81.48.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on KO shares. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of CocaCola from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of CocaCola from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of CocaCola from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of CocaCola from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $85.00 target price on shares of CocaCola in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $86.80.

Get Our Latest Research Report on CocaCola

CocaCola Trading Down 1.1%

The stock has a market capitalization of $346.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.35, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $77.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.79.

CocaCola (NYSE:KO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $12.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.24 billion. CocaCola had a net margin of 27.80% and a return on equity of 40.55%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. CocaCola has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.240-3.270 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that CocaCola Company will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CocaCola Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. CocaCola's payout ratio is 66.67%.

Insider Activity

In other CocaCola news, EVP Nancy Quan sold 31,625 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.93, for a total transaction of $2,559,411.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 223,330 shares in the company, valued at $18,074,096.90. The trade was a 12.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Chairman James Quincey sold 200,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.90, for a total transaction of $15,780,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman owned 78,155 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,166,429.50. The trade was a 71.90% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 786,726 shares of company stock valued at $62,547,977 over the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CocaCola

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Louisbourg Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in CocaCola in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in CocaCola by 438.8% in the 4th quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 361 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in CocaCola in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in CocaCola by 1,081.8% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. now owns 390 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daytona Street Capital LLC acquired a new stake in CocaCola in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.26% of the company's stock.

CocaCola Company Profile

The Coca‑Cola Company NYSE: KO is a global beverage manufacturer, marketer and distributor best known for its flagship Coca‑Cola soda. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company develops and sells concentrates, syrups and finished beverages across a broad portfolio of brands. Its product range spans sparkling soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready‑to‑drink teas and coffees, and other still beverages, marketed under both global and regional brand names.

Coca‑Cola’s brand portfolio includes widely recognized names such as Coca‑Cola, Diet Coke, Coca‑Cola Zero Sugar, Sprite, Fanta, Minute Maid, Powerade and Dasani, and in recent years the company has expanded into the coffee and premium beverage categories through acquisitions such as Costa Coffee.

Further Reading

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