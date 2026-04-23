CochLear (OTCMKTS:CHEOY) Reaches New 1-Year Low - What's Next?

CochLear Ltd. Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:CHEOY - Get Free Report)'s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $34.80 and last traded at $36.44, with a volume of 117462 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $59.77.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CHEOY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Research upgraded CochLear to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded CochLear from a "hold" rating to a "moderate buy" rating in a report on Monday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Buy".

View Our Latest Analysis on CHEOY

CochLear Stock Down 39.0%

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.08.

About CochLear

Cochlear Limited provides implantable hearing solutions for children and adults worldwide. It offers cochlear implant systems, sound processor upgrades, bone conduction systems, accessories, and other products. Cochlear Limited was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

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