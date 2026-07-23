Codere Online Luxembourg (CDRO) to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Codere Online Luxembourg (NASDAQ:CDRO - Get Free Report) is projected to issue its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, July 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.0457 per share and revenue of $66.0320 million for the quarter. Individuals may visit the the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, July 30, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

Get CDRO alerts: Sign Up

Codere Online Luxembourg Stock Down 1.1%

CDRO opened at $9.18 on Thursday. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $9.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.70. Codere Online Luxembourg has a 1 year low of $5.18 and a 1 year high of $10.26.

Insider Transactions at Codere Online Luxembourg

In related news, Director Sanchez Oscar Iglesias sold 14,276 shares of Codere Online Luxembourg stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.04, for a total value of $143,331.04. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 104,111 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,045,274.44. The trade was a 12.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,570 shares of company stock worth $176,303. 1.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Codere Online Luxembourg

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CDRO. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Codere Online Luxembourg by 73.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 57,755 shares of the company's stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 24,438 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Codere Online Luxembourg by 156.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 512,884 shares of the company's stock worth $3,539,000 after purchasing an additional 312,664 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Codere Online Luxembourg during the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Codere Online Luxembourg in the 3rd quarter worth $90,000. Institutional investors own 10.30% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Codere Online Luxembourg from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $10.00 price objective on Codere Online Luxembourg in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Codere Online Luxembourg to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, July 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $10.00.

Get Our Latest Report on CDRO

About Codere Online Luxembourg

Codere Online Luxembourg SA is a publicly traded company incorporated under the laws of Luxembourg and listed on the Nasdaq Stock Market under the ticker CDRO. Established in December 2020 as a spin-off of Grupo Codere’s digital operations, Codere Online leverages the heritage and infrastructure of its Spanish parent to deliver a dedicated online gaming and sports betting platform. Headquartered in Luxembourg City, the company operates through locally licensed subsidiaries in multiple jurisdictions.

The company’s core business revolves around an integrated online sportsbook and casino offering.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Codere Online Luxembourg, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Codere Online Luxembourg wasn't on the list.

While Codere Online Luxembourg currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here