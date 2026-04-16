Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:COEP) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:COEP - Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 376,288 shares, a decline of 16.8% from the March 15th total of 452,420 shares. Approximately 8.0% of the company's shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 37,885 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.9 days.

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Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coeptis Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Coeptis Therapeutics by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,097 shares of the company's stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 4,721 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Coeptis Therapeutics by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,830 shares of the company's stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 6,962 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Coeptis Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $259,000. Yorkville Advisors Global LP acquired a new stake in shares of Coeptis Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $140,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Coeptis Therapeutics by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. 13.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coeptis Therapeutics Stock Up 7.1%

NASDAQ:COEP traded up $0.92 on Thursday, reaching $13.91. The stock had a trading volume of 47,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,365. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.78 and a 200 day moving average of $13.98. The stock has a market cap of $86.56 million, a P/E ratio of -4.67 and a beta of -0.44. Coeptis Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $6.26 and a 12-month high of $21.41.

Coeptis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:COEP - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.86 million during the quarter. Coeptis Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 803.96% and a negative return on equity of 110.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Coeptis Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Sell".

Check Out Our Latest Report on Coeptis Therapeutics

Coeptis Therapeutics Company Profile

Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops cell therapy platforms for patients with cancer. Its product portfolio consists of CD38-GEAR-NK, a cell therapy for the treatment of CD38-related cancers, including multiple myeloma, chronic lymphocytic leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; SNAP-CAR, a CAR T cell therapy platform co-administered with tagged, tumor-specific antibodies to potentially target different tumor types, including hematological malignancies and solid tumors; and CD38-Diagnostic, an in vitro screening tool to analyze if cancer patients might be appropriate candidates for anti-CD38 mAb therapy.

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