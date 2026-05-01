Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZSQR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZSQR - Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totaling 429,801 shares, an increase of 14.2% from the March 31st total of 376,288 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,694 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.8 days. Approximately 9.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

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Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coeptis Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Coeptis Therapeutics by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company's stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Yorkville Advisors Global LP acquired a new position in Coeptis Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $140,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Coeptis Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $259,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Coeptis Therapeutics by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,830 shares of the company's stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 6,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Coeptis Therapeutics by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,097 shares of the company's stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 4,721 shares during the last quarter. 13.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Coeptis Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Sell".

Check Out Our Latest Report on Coeptis Therapeutics

Coeptis Therapeutics Stock Performance

ZSQR opened at $15.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.27 million, a PE ratio of -5.36 and a beta of -0.44. Coeptis Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $6.80 and a twelve month high of $21.41. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $12.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.91. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Coeptis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ZSQR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.86 million for the quarter. Coeptis Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 110.89% and a negative net margin of 803.96%.

Coeptis Therapeutics Company Profile

Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops cell therapy platforms for patients with cancer. Its product portfolio consists of CD38-GEAR-NK, a cell therapy for the treatment of CD38-related cancers, including multiple myeloma, chronic lymphocytic leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; SNAP-CAR, a CAR T cell therapy platform co-administered with tagged, tumor-specific antibodies to potentially target different tumor types, including hematological malignancies and solid tumors; and CD38-Diagnostic, an in vitro screening tool to analyze if cancer patients might be appropriate candidates for anti-CD38 mAb therapy.

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