Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) Trading 6% Higher - Still a Buy?

Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE - Get Free Report)'s share price rose 6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $16.20 and last traded at $16.2210. Approximately 3,711,331 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 28,441,057 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.30.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

CDE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Coeur Mining in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Coeur Mining in a report on Friday, May 8th. Scotiabank reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $28.50 price objective on shares of Coeur Mining in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Zacks Research lowered Coeur Mining from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Coeur Mining from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $26.39.

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Coeur Mining Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $16.56 billion, a PE ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm's 50-day moving average is $17.01 and its 200-day moving average is $19.56.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.01). Coeur Mining had a net margin of 31.15% and a return on equity of 15.38%. The firm had revenue of $856.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $815.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 137.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Coeur Mining, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coeur Mining Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd were given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 22nd. This represents a yield of 23.0%. Coeur Mining's payout ratio is presently 3.45%.

Insider Transactions at Coeur Mining

In other Coeur Mining news, CAO Kenneth J. Watkinson sold 39,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.60, for a total value of $725,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 77,204 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,435,994.40. This represents a 33.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coeur Mining

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Coeur Mining by 105.0% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,601 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the period. Triumph Capital Management raised its holdings in Coeur Mining by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 1,600 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Coeur Mining by 74.2% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,368 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares during the period. Kingdom Financial Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Coeur Mining during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Coeur Mining in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. 63.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Coeur Mining Company Profile

Coeur Mining, Inc is a publicly traded precious metals mining company headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. The company specializes in the exploration, development and production of silver and gold deposits, with a focus on high-grade underground and open-pit operations. Through a combination of operating mines and advanced exploration projects, Coeur Mining seeks to deliver consistent production of silver and gold bullion while maintaining industry standards for safety, environmental stewardship and cost management.

Coeur Mining's portfolio includes five principal operating mines and several exploration projects across North America and Australia.

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