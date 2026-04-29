Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) Upgraded to "Buy" at Canaccord Genuity Group

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE - Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Research cut Coeur Mining from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. ATB Cormark Capital Markets upgraded shares of Coeur Mining from a "hold" rating to a "moderate buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Coeur Mining from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Roth Mkm reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Coeur Mining in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce started coverage on shares of Coeur Mining in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $24.67.

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Read Our Latest Stock Report on CDE

Coeur Mining Trading Down 2.9%

CDE stock traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.34. The stock had a trading volume of 8,764,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,656,682. The firm has a market cap of $11.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.82 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Coeur Mining has a 1-year low of $5.21 and a 1-year high of $27.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.51.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.08). Coeur Mining had a net margin of 28.31% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The firm had revenue of $674.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $668.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. Coeur Mining's quarterly revenue was up 120.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Coeur Mining will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Coeur Mining

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Triumph Capital Management increased its holdings in Coeur Mining by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 1,600 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Coeur Mining by 74.2% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,368 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares during the period. Kingdom Financial Group LLC. bought a new stake in Coeur Mining during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coeur Mining in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Coeur Mining in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 63.01% of the company's stock.

About Coeur Mining

Coeur Mining, Inc is a publicly traded precious metals mining company headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. The company specializes in the exploration, development and production of silver and gold deposits, with a focus on high-grade underground and open-pit operations. Through a combination of operating mines and advanced exploration projects, Coeur Mining seeks to deliver consistent production of silver and gold bullion while maintaining industry standards for safety, environmental stewardship and cost management.

Coeur Mining's portfolio includes five principal operating mines and several exploration projects across North America and Australia.

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