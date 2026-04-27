Cogent Communications (CCOI) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI - Get Free Report) is projected to issue its Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Monday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.05) per share and revenue of $241.7650 million for the quarter. Parties can check the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Monday, May 4, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 20th. The technology company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($1.09) by $0.45. Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 842.48% and a negative net margin of 18.67%.The company had revenue of $240.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $243.82 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.91) EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Cogent Communications to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Cogent Communications Stock Performance

Cogent Communications stock opened at $24.47 on Monday. Cogent Communications has a twelve month low of $15.96 and a twelve month high of $56.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.42 and a beta of 0.77.

Cogent Communications Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 6th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Cogent Communications's payout ratio is -2.10%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CCOI. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Cogent Communications from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. TD Cowen restated a "buy" rating on shares of Cogent Communications in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Weiss Ratings downgraded Cogent Communications from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (e+)" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on Cogent Communications from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Cogent Communications from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $26.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CCOI

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Lewis H. Ferguson sold 2,206 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.03, for a total transaction of $50,804.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 20,449 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $470,940.47. The trade was a 9.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Thaddeus Gerard Weed sold 4,850 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.63, for a total value of $109,755.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 202,750 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,588,232.50. This represents a 2.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 12,756 shares of company stock valued at $292,467 in the last three months. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cogent Communications

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec raised its holdings in Cogent Communications by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec now owns 2,850 shares of the technology company's stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in Cogent Communications by 10.3% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 5,466 shares of the technology company's stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Cogent Communications during the third quarter worth $27,000. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey raised its holdings in Cogent Communications by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 13,586 shares of the technology company's stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Cogent Communications by 1.5% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 90,900 shares of the technology company's stock worth $3,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. 92.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cogent Communications Company Profile

Cogent Communications NASDAQ: CCOI is a multinational Internet service provider specializing in high-speed Internet access and data transport services. The company operates one of the largest Tier 1 IP networks in the world, offering wholesale and enterprise customers reliable, low-latency connectivity. Cogent's core services include dedicated Internet access, Ethernet transport, wavelength services, and MPLS-based IP Virtual Private Networks, all delivered over its privately owned, fiber-optic backbone.

In addition to network connectivity, Cogent provides data center colocation and managed services designed to support businesses with demanding bandwidth and redundancy requirements.

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