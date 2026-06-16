Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) CFO Thaddeus Gerard Weed Sells 4,850 Shares

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI - Get Free Report) CFO Thaddeus Gerard Weed sold 4,850 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.79, for a total transaction of $81,431.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 197,900 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,322,741. This represents a 2.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

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Cogent Communications Stock Down 2.6%

CCOI stock traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $16.02. The company's stock had a trading volume of 927,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,189,684. The company has a market capitalization of $802.28 million, a PE ratio of -4.51 and a beta of 0.77. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.41 and a 12 month high of $54.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.95.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.03) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $239.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.31 million. Cogent Communications had a negative net margin of 17.53% and a negative return on equity of 842.48%. The company's revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.09) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post -4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Cogent Communications Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th were paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 18th. Cogent Communications's payout ratio is presently -2.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CCOI. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Cogent Communications from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a "neutral" rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Cogent Communications in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Cogent Communications from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Cogent Communications from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Cogent Communications from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $24.90.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Cogent Communications

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cogent Communications

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCOI. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cogent Communications during the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Cogent Communications by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 476,513 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $29,215,000 after purchasing an additional 100,969 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in Cogent Communications by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 5,466 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its stake in Cogent Communications by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 161,791 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $9,919,000 after purchasing an additional 30,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Cogent Communications during the 1st quarter valued at $104,000. 92.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cogent Communications

Cogent Communications NASDAQ: CCOI is a multinational Internet service provider specializing in high-speed Internet access and data transport services. The company operates one of the largest Tier 1 IP networks in the world, offering wholesale and enterprise customers reliable, low-latency connectivity. Cogent's core services include dedicated Internet access, Ethernet transport, wavelength services, and MPLS-based IP Virtual Private Networks, all delivered over its privately owned, fiber-optic backbone.

In addition to network connectivity, Cogent provides data center colocation and managed services designed to support businesses with demanding bandwidth and redundancy requirements.

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